see who is entitled and how to withdraw through the FGTS app

Photo: Make the Count / Reproduction / Columns





Released since August 2019, the withdrawal of accounts from the Social Integration Program funds (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is overlooked by many workers.

According to a balance sheet released on Thursday (25) by Caixa Econômica Federal, about 10.6 million Brazilians have not yet withdrawn BRL 24.6 billion.

Those who worked with a formal contract in the private sector between 1971 and October 4, 1988 are entitled to the withdrawal. Interested parties should contact Caixa Econômica Federal to withdraw the money. The deadline for the withdrawal is June 1, 2025. After that date, the money will be transferred to the Union.

> Do you want to receive our news 100% free on your cell phone? Click here and join our newsgroup!

Until 2020, Caixa managed only PIS quotas, intended for workers in the private sector. Banco do Brasil (BB) managed the Pasep fund, intended for public servants, military personnel and state employees.

Provisional Measure 946, edited in In 2020, Provisional Measure 946 extinguished the PIS/Pasep fund and transferred all resources to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), unifying all withdrawals at Caixa Econômica Federal.

According to Caixa, since the transfer of quotas to the FGTS until July 31 of this year, the bank paid R$ 493 million to 340,000 former workers. In the event of the beneficiary’s death, the dependents and heirs are entitled to the resources.

How to withdraw Pis/Pasep through the FGTS app?

The withdrawal can be requested in the FGTS application, which allows the transfer to a current account or authorization for withdrawal in cash. When opening the application, the worker must click on the message You have cash available. Then, you must choose the message Request PIS/Pasep withdrawal and, finally, the method of withdrawal: account credit or in person.

After these steps, the worker must check the data and choose the Confirm withdrawal option. If you have chosen to credit the account, the transfer will be made to any bank account indicated by the worker, at no cost.

The cash withdrawal varies according to the amount to which the beneficiary is entitled. The balance can be consulted on the FGTS application. Withdrawals of up to BRL 3,000 can be made at lottery outlets, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals, using the Citizen card with a password. Above R$ 3 thousand, only in Caixa branches, upon presentation of an official document with photo.

heirs and dependents

The law facilitates the withdrawal by heirs, who will have simplified access to resources. They will only have to present a declaration of consensus between the parties and the declaration that there are no other known heirs, in addition to documents such as a death certificate, certificate or declaration of dependents, inventories or court permits that prove the information.

In the case of a deceased worker, the dependent or heir can open the FGTS application on their behalf and choose the option My withdrawals. Then, click on the fields Other withdrawal situations and PIS/Pasep – Death of the worker. The application will inform the required documents. If you have the paperwork in hand, just confirm the order.

Other services

The application offers other services, such as consultation of the extract and registration update of the worker. If the shareholder fits into any FGTS withdrawal hypothesis and has money from the Pis/Pasep fund, the balance of this account is released together with the Guarantee Fund.

According to Law 13,932, of 2019, the fund’s resources will be available to all shareholders. Unlike previous withdrawals, made in 2016, 2017 and 2018, there is no age limit for withdrawing money.

In case of doubt, Caixa is available for clarification. The worker just needs to access the FGTS application or call 4004-0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-104-0104 (other regions).

SOURCE: Agência Brasil