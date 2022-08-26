September’s Amazon Prime Gaming Brings Assassin’s Creed Origins and Shadows of Mordor

Amazon has released the full list of rewards that will be available next month

Shortly after Prime Gaming’s September game list for September was leaked, Amazon confirmed the selection of content that subscribers will be able to redeem in the next. Among the offers selected by the company are games such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordorwhich will join other free options.

Amazon will also offer access to The Digclassic adventure by LucasArts and the Football Manager 2022what will not be offered in Brazil due to licensing issues. The selection also includes the tactical roguelike Defend the Rookthe acrobatic action game Castle on the Coast and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Editioninvestigative adventure in which players take on the role of a detective.

The company also prepared several rewards associated with games produced by Ubisoftwhich include new content for operators of Rainbow Six Siege and a new package of equipment for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The partnership between the companies will also result in the arrival of packages of advantages for Skull and Bonesgame that makes its debut in November this year.

September’s Prime Gaming Games

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Football Manager 2022

Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

The Dig

Defend the Rook

We. The Revolution

Castle on the Coast

Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition

Prime Gaming Special Offers

Amazon also revealed the list of special rewards that subscribers will receive in various games. In Apex Legendsplayers will be able to claim the skin pack Vantage Troop Leaderwhile in Call of Duty Warzone there will be a free offer of World Series of Warzone Packwith new appearances for characters and weapons, as well as experience bonuses and other perks.

The system also offers rewards for battlefield 2042, world of tanks, Brawlhalla, World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls Online, overwatch, Valorant and Grand Theft Auto Online, among many other games. Those who already have a valid subscription can click this link to access the full list of rewards and start associating them with their accounts on Amazon partner platforms.

