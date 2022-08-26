Shelter caves and giant ice blocks: the Chinese measures against the heat wave

The heat wave that hits China is causing the country to experience extreme temperatures, above 40°C.

To deal with this, the residents of the southwestern provinces are resorting to some desperate strategies.

People living in Sichuan Province and neighboring city of Chongqing are moving into underground shelters and eating at cave restaurants in an attempt to seek refuge from the heat.

Some experts say the intensity of the current heat wave in the country could make it one of the worst on record in the world. The wave has lasted two months and is the longest in China on record, according to the National Climate Center.

