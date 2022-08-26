Simaria appears with her daughter and Simone says who decided to end the duo

Simaria shows her daughter in a scene beyond cute and Simone talks about the end of the duo

The singer simaria used social networks to publish a beautiful click of the children. The artist is the proud mother of a girl and a boy. The eldest Giovanna, turned nine years old, and the youngest of the family, the little boy Pawel, is six years old. The two children are children of the singer’s former relationship with the Spaniard. Vicente Escrigto whom she was married for 14 years.

Last June, the sertaneja decided to take an indefinite break from her career, due to health problems. The departure from the stages was officially announced on the duo’s social media.

While simaria been recovering, your sister, Simone, continued fulfilling their entire schedule of presentations. However, after rumors of a possible crisis between the sisters, on August 19, the two officially announced the end of the duo on social media. At the time, Simone even told fans what would be the next steps that her solo career would take.

In fact, the artist took advantage of the moment and spoke openly about how her older sister has faced the changes that have taken place in their careers. “I have a great desire to live this new process in my life, but I am also very happy for my sister! Because she’s happy! She wants that time for her to take care of her children, which is the most important thing in life: her family. She is my sun, she is my light, she is my angel. I love her more than anything in this world.”

In addition to the beautiful statement he made to his sister, a follower wanted to know if “the decision came from both of them” to put an end to the duo. The very direct artist responded with a “yes”.

Although they are no longer together in their careers, the sisters continue to walk together in their personal lives. It’s no wonder that last weekend they enjoyed Sunday together at the mansion of the eldest of the Mendes family. On Wednesday night (24th), simaria shared a cute snap of the kids.

The artist’s eldest daughter appeared holding the pet of the family on her lap next to her little brother. The little girl was amazed to hear her brother’s heartbeat through a stethoscope. In the images you can see the girl asking the doctor who was accompanying them why Pawel’s heartbeat was so fast.

