Simone appears with her daughter and displays a new look after the end of the duo

Simone poses with her baby and reveals transformation in her look

The singer Simone is giving a makeover to life, starting with the look! The most famous classmate in the country posed next to her baby, revealing the changes in her hair. She had already announced that she was thinking about a transformation to mark her new professional phase, and soon presented the new look.

The artist rose to fame alongside her older sister, Simaria. After years of great success, the duo surprised fans by announcing, a few weeks ago, that they would give Simaria some time to take care of her health.

Simone continued fulfilling the professional commitments of the duo. In mid-August, the sisters announced the end of their partnership on stage. Despite all the speculation about disagreements between the two, the artists appeared together, joking and laughing, extolling that the good relationship between the sisters continues.

In recent days, the famous clarified that the decision to pursue solo careers was joint. The singer also assured that she is very happy, knowing that Simaria is very happy. She had also announced that she will continue singing country songs throughout Brazil. “I keep singing the style of music that I love, that I grew up listening to, that gave me everything in my life, which is the sertanejo,” she said.

After the statements, it didn’t take long for the artist to present the highlights, leaving the strands lighter. “New look by the hands of my wonderful hair stylist Cezar Pinheiro”, she revealed.

The new look became more apparent when the singer appeared alongside Zaya, her one-year-old and five-month-old baby. Very active on her profile on a social network, the little friend posed next to her daughter and played with Zaya for her to say good morning to her followers. But the baby didn’t pay much attention to the cameras.

In addition to the youngest, the artist is the mother of the boy Henry, 8 years old. The two heirs are the result of the famous marriage with businessman Kaká Diniz. For this new chapter of her career, the singer adopted her surname as her stage name and now as: Simone mendes.

Tell us what you think!