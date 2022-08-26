Simone opens the game and asks fans for help to put together a new show after the end of the duo with Simaria: “What would you like?”

The artist explained that he is already well on his way to unreleased songs, but has not yet left the initial phase of preparations for this new road without his long-time partner.

Singer Simone Mendes, who ended her career as a duo alongside her sister Simaria recently, used her social networks to talk to her fans and ask for very special help. In a series of videos shared in the Stories of her Instagram account, this Thursday afternoon (25), she opened her heart and confessed that she wants help from her audience to put together the repertoire of her next show.

The artist began by explaining that she already has everything in place regarding the unreleased songs, but she has not yet left the initial phase of preparations for this new road without the partner of so long. And the singer seems not to be in the mood to wait and already intends to put projects into practice. Among the news, Simone revealed that she will start the new phase by completely changing her outfit and music selection.

“I talk to you about the shows I’m going to sing. What would you like me to sing? For example, if I had the song, let’s say, by Zezinho who plays keyboards. ‘Ah, Simone, I like Zezinho’s music from keyboards. , you can put it on your show to hear it in your voice’, So, give me a tip here of which song you would like to hear at my shows”announced the singer when opening a box of questions in the sequence.

Without fear of knowing the tastes and preferences of her followers, she made herself available to know what fans hope to find in the next performances, but made it clear that she only needs help to select the songs. The end of the country duo Simone and Simaria was recently announced leaving fans sad and, at the same time, curious to know what each one will do from now on.