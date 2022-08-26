Simone reveals who made the decision to end the country duo



08/25/2022 11:16

Exactly one week ago, Coleguinhas Simone and Simaria announced that they put an end to their successful partnership, which won Brazil with several tracks that became hits. However, the decision was already expected by the fans due to the various disagreements and friction they had been having in recent months. The personal and professional differences in the way of thinking, ended up making them choose the solo career and Simone revealed who made the choice.

Simaria has been appearing much more in the company of her children on her social networks. In fact, when she left the stage in the middle of June, she had claimed that she would take care of her health and stay closer to her heirs, but she ended up not performing again with her sister, who made a point of publicly declaring herself and talking about the current moment you are living.



“I have a great desire to live this new process in my life, but I am also very happy for my sister! Because she’s happy! She wants this time for her to take care of her children, which is the most important thing in life: the family. She my sun, she my light, she my angel. I love her more than anything in this world.”declared Simone.

If willing to interact with the followers, she said she was asked by an internet user if “The decision came from the two”. Honestly, she wrote: “Yea”. Although they have not yet appeared together, Simaria has already followed her sister back, since in the midst of her estrangement crisis, she unfollowed Simone and some close friends, such as Carlinhos Maia, who disapproved of the decision. Now, Simone is already focused on her new career and has remained with the Coleguinhas team, and Simaria has not yet given further details about her future on stage.