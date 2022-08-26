Simony’s daughter explains why she doesn’t comment on her mother’s cancer treatment: “It’s been very difficult to deal with” – Quem

+



Aysha and Simony (Photo: Instagram)

Aysha Benelli, daughter of Simony, broke the silence and explained the reason for not having commented so far about the treatment for bowel cancer that his mother has been carrying out. The actress and singer said that in addition to the moment being very difficult, she received some hateful messages.

“First and last time I’m going to answer this… I don’t say much about it, because I think it involves a lot of personal requirements and things that no one has to do, like several stupid messages I’ve already received”, she began.

The artist made a point of emphasizing that the lack of posts about her mother’s health does not mean a lack of interest or support: “I know there are a lot of people worried about her, but she is fine, and everything is going well. of you is prayer and support. Don’t be invading the space of others, which is to show about it, she shows it on her Instagram. And I don’t need to keep posting to show that I’m supporting her. This I do at home. being very difficult to deal with for the whole family. It’s something that we didn’t expect and it came out of nowhere, but thank God, she found out early and is having the best evolution. “.