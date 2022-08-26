Simony’s daughter vents and talks about her mother’s cancer case: “Prayer and support”

the singer’s daughter Simony, Aysha Benelli, 19 years old, opened her heart when talking about the cancer her mother has been facing. The eternal member of theBalloon gang” was diagnosed with a tumor in the intestine and is undergoing treatment with the support of chemotherapy.

After exposing how she is dealing with the issue on her social networks, Aysha vented revealing that she does not like to comment on the subject in public: “First and last time I’m going to answer this, I won’t say much about it, as I think it involves a lot of personal requirements and things that no one has anything to do with, like several stupid messages I’ve already received. I know there are a lot of people who are worried about her, but she is fine and everything is going well, the only thing I want from you is prayer and support.”, started.

The young woman continued her speech asking her followers to avoid this type of questioning: “Don’t be asking about and not invading the space of others, what is to show about, she shows it on her Instagram and I don’t need to keep posting to show that I’m supporting her, that’s what I do at home. It’s been really hard to deal with for the whole family”.

Finally, the singer’s daughter informed that the treatment is going well and that the family is confident: “It’s something we didn’t expect and it came out of nowhere, but thank God she discovered it early and it’s having the best evolutions, it gave a good shake up in several things, but we are super confident and I’m always together with her, that’s it”.