Singer and boyfriend die in crash between car and truck in SP

Singer Monielly Beatriz Santos Vieira, 20, and her boyfriend, Roni Luiz da Silva, 25, died in an accident involving the car they were in and a sugarcane truck, on the Marcírio Gomes neighborhood, in Valentim Gentil, interior. of São Paulo, on Monday night.

According to the Civil Police, Monielly was in the car driven by her boyfriend. They were heading down the street when the couple’s vehicle crashed into the side of a truck. The singer and her boyfriend were trapped in the wreckage and died on the spot.

Also according to the Civil Police, the driver of the truck, which belongs to a sugar cane plant, took a breathalyzer test and showed no signs of intoxication.

Due to the accident, the stretch of track was closed for about five hours and released this morning. Police still don’t know what may have triggered the crash.

The bodies of Monielly and Roni were sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and have not yet been released.

The singer’s wake will be held in the afternoon at the municipal wake of Votuporanga and her burial will take place at 17:00 at the Parque Jardim das Flores Cemetery. Ron’s wake will be held in Valentim Gentil. Burial is also scheduled for 17:00 in the municipal cemetery.

Singer Monielly Beatriz and her boyfriend Roni Image: Playback / Facebook

Singer and keyboardist Fernando Ferreira Barbosa, Monielly’s partner in Bonde do Barão, mourned his friend’s death.

“She was singing with us since she was 15 years old. She was a dreamy girl, happy and always in high spirits. She loved to sing and had many dreams”, he said.

Career

Monielly Beatriz was born in Votuporanga, also in the interior of São Paulo. She was the lead singer of the group Bonde do Barão for five years, and had left the band last month to invest in her solo career and also focus on her personal life.

Ahead of the group, Monielly performed at nightclubs and at dozens of rodeos across the state. In addition to opening concerts by famous duos such as Munhoz and Mariano and Rio Negro and Solimões.