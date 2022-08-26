Smallpox of the monkeys: MG has contagion from man to animal – 08/25/2022 – Balance and Health

A dog was diagnosed with monkeypox in Juiz de Fora (MG), a municipality 260 kilometers from Belo Horizonte.

According to the Minas Gerais State Health Department, the disease was transmitted by the puppy’s owner, making it the first report of human-to-animal contagion in Brazil, according to the folder.

The five-month-old puppy showed the first symptoms of the disease on the 13th, with the appearance of lesions on the back and neck. The animal’s owner, on the other hand, sought care in the health system, already with symptoms of monkeypox, on the 8th.

Both were placed in isolation and are doing well. Another person who has been in home contact with the human patient is asymptomatic for the disease and under monitoring.

The announcement that the animal had monkeypox was made to the Health Department by Cievs-MG (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Minas Gerais) on Monday (22).

“In Brazil, until the present moment, there was no documented evidence of transmission of the disease from humans to animals or from animals to humans. There are two reports in the world, in the USA and France, in which the potential transmission from human to animal is being studied”, says the secretary.

The secretariat says that monkeypox can cause serious health problems in susceptible animals. In view of this, she guides people with suspected or confirmed infection by the virus to avoid close contact with pets.

It is also necessary to properly dispose of material used in the treatment of the disease. Minas Gerais registers until this Thursday (25) 228 confirmed cases in humans for monkeypox.

Investigations are underway to confirm another 642 possible cases. Another 556 were discarded.

The main symptoms of the disease in humans are sudden onset of injury (one or more) in any part of the body, headache, fever or chills, muscle aches, tiredness, lumps in the neck, armpit or groin. The main form of prevention is isolation. The vaccine against the disease should arrive in Latin America in September.