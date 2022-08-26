Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: what is the end of Zuleica? Find it out!

O end of the novel “Pantanal” go book a turnaround for Zuleica (Aline Borges). After the death of her husband, Tenório (Murilo Benício), the nurse becomes rich and becomes a powerful woman, as happened in 1990. Likewise, the original ending in relation to the couple Irma (Camila Morgado) and José Lucas ( Iandhir Santos).

The current nine o’clock soap opera comes to an end in October to make way for “Travessia” (and if you’re anxious, click here for production details). In “Pantanal”, with the widowhood and tragic death of her son Roberto (Cauê Campos), Zuleica rolls up her sleeves and takes over her husband’s property.

Then Marcelo’s (Lucas Leto) and Renato’s (Gabriel Santana) mother makes an alliance with the neighbor José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and becomes his partner. For 32 years on the defunct TV Manchete, Zuleica was played by Rosamaria Murtinho, while José Leôncio was in charge of Claudio Marzo, and Antonio Petrim played Tenório.

Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: Tenório makes cruel demand to Guta

A little earlier, the villain of Bruno Luperi’s story will revolt when he discovers that Guta (Julia Dalavia) is pregnant with Marcelo. The spoiled one reveals that she will be a mother not to mention that her boyfriend is not her half-brother. On the contrary, the “regatinha” reinforces the degree of kinship that does not even exist.

Disgusted, Tenório demands that Guta terminate the pregnancy. “I will not allow you to have this child”, he says, being faced by his daughter. “Then you’ll have to kill me!”, decrees Maria Bruaca’s daughter.