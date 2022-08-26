Sonia Abrão’s brother details the journalist’s health and worries: “It still hasn’t improved”

Sonia Abrão’s brother informs why the journalist did not return to A Tarde É Sua and worries viewers on the web

Elias Abramdirector of The Afternoon Is Yours and brother of Sonia Abramresolved the doubts of his followers about the health status of the journalist.

Away from RedeTV! a few days ago to recover from covid-19, she was scheduled to return to the air this Thursday (25), but had to stay at home. “I thought Sônia would come back today #ATardeESua”, commented an internet user.

Direct, the contractor of RedeTV! explained why the presenter did not return to work: “Your voice hasn’t improved yet”said.

When faced with another tweet asking when the famous will return to the afternoon program, he explained that it will be as soon as possible. “Guys, when will Sônia come back?”, wanted to know another one. “I guess tomorrow”said.

DETONED COLUMNISTS

Away from RedeTV!, as she is recovering from Covid-19, Sonia Abram has been following the The Afternoon Is Yours as well as Brazilian viewers: only on television. However, anyone who thinks that the veteran would remain silent when faced with a controversial opinion from her live columnists is wrong.

It turns out that the presenter detonated her co-workers on the web after an agenda about the ex-BBB Juliette Freire. “Oh, if I were there, you wouldn’t do that to Juliette, no!!! Slutty”wrote the veteran, who also accused them of machismo in the hashtag she used in the publication.