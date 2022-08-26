Sonia Abrão’s brother explains why the presenter did not return to “A Tarde é Sua” | Column Fábia Oliveira

the return of Sonia Abram the command of the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’, on RedeTV!, scheduled to take place this Thursday (25), ended up not happening. The director of the attraction and brother of the presenter, Elias Abrão, explained the absence of the communicator, that she had already been released to return to work.

“The voice has not improved yet”, explained the professional this Thursday (25) through Twitter, when asked by a viewer of the afternoon. He also gave a new forecast for Sonia’s return to the Camera 5 studios. “I think tomorrow”, he also said on the social network.

Sonia’s departure was due to a diagnosis of Covid-19. The journalist performed a new test, this Tuesday (23), which was negative for the disease. She revealed her diagnosis on the 16th and, the next day, her brother also tested positive.

And whoever returns from vacation this Wednesday (24) is the presenter Thiago Rocha, which has the box “Do you know?” in the attraction. He was on vacation and took advantage of the time to relax to visit the Pantanal. On his Instagram, Thiago shared moments of his trip with his followers.

On the first day of departure from the program, Sonia Abrão spoke through her Instagram. In the publication, she assured that she was fine and with mild symptoms. “Hey guys! Tested positive for Covid-19 today!”, began Sonia Abrão, in a post in which she shared a photo of herself with the word ‘Covid’. The presenter continued: “I’m fine, at home and if everything goes without complications, next week I’ll be back on ‘A Tarde é Sua’”, announced the anchor of the daily program.

At the time, she received support from several colleagues and celebrities. Journalist Fefito advised: “Drink lots of water! Get well Sonia!”. Who also sent strength was Fernanda Gentil: “Improvements, Sonia!”, She wrote adding hearts and prayer emojis. Finally, colleague and columnist Felipeh Campos also sent a message: “You are very, very much missed! 😍 I love you ❤️”.

The day after the presenter was removed, another member of her team reported having tested positive: Elias Abrão, brother of Sonia Abrão and director of the program. On his Instagram, Elias posted about the diagnosis and even said it was the first time he was infected. “Boralá put this Covid to run. There’s always the first time. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻,” he wrote.

During her period away from the cameras, Sonia Abrão became news when she participated in the program ‘De Lado Com Fefito’ and detonated with Maisa Silva and Ana Maria Braga, spoke of the problems he had with the stylist Clodovil and defended the actor Athur Aguiar, among other topics. In the board where Fefito searches Google for matters related to the name of his interview, the names of Maisa and Ana Maria Braga appeared for him. So he wanted to know why.

“Why don’t you like Maisa? Everyone likes her,” she questioned. Then Sonia said that she didn’t know, but that she had been teasing her since she was a little girl. “I thought she was a naughty child. She grew up, became unsympathetic, arrogant. She gives me the feeling that she thinks she is better than everyone else,” she defined.

When talking about Ana Maria, Sonia Abrão was categorical, the rancidity is mutual and comes from many years. “I’ve always had a problem with her and I think she has a problem with me, because she lies a lot. I think she’s fantastic as a communicator. At that time, she was kind of dating Madruga and then she got engaged. We broke the news, she said no, that it was a lie, until she took over. And that painted several times, of saying the things that she denies, and they are true”, said Sonia.

