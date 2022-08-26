Sonia Abrão’s brother reveals details about the health of the communicator who is recovering from covid-19 and worries the web: “It has not improved…”

Elijah Abram, brother and director of the presenter on the program A Tarde É sua, gave details about the health of the communicator and worried her followers, generating some doubts. Away from RedeTV! Sonia took a few days off to recover from COVID-19. The forecast was for the journalist to return this Thursday (25), but she had to increase her days at home. “I thought I would come back today”commented a follower.

Elias explained why the presenter did not return to her work routine: “Your voice hasn’t improved yet,” he said. Followers with the flea in their ear questioned in another tweet when Sonia will be back and Elias replied that she will be back as soon as possible: “Guys when will Sonia be back?”, asked another. “I guess tomorrow”he responded.

From home, but not completely away, Sonia has been watching -as well as her audience- to her program, creating some uncomfortable situations for her co-workers. The reason for the discomfort was when she came across an issue about the singer and ex-BBB Juliette, when the columnist criticized the singer buying her with Ratinho, who manages to fulfill his desires even with fame.

The presenter exploded on the web, after her columnists criticized the singer for saying in an interview that she no longer feels that freedom of being able to eat a skewer and have a beer. It turns out that Thiago Rocha countered the ex-BBB’s speech, which was defended by the presenter on social networks. “Oh, if I were there, you wouldn’t do that to Juliette, no!!! Slutty”he wrote.