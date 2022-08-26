Sony announces PlayStation 5 price increase; Brazil, for now, is off the list

Sony announced this Thursday (25th) that the price of its PlayStation 5 game console will increase in several countries. In justifying the rise, the company mentioned inflation around the world and adverse currency trends.
In the announcement, Sony described price changes in Europe, the UK, Japan, China, Mexico, Canada and Australia, but that doesn’t mean unnamed locations won’t experience price changes as well.
With the exception of Japan, all the aforementioned increases take effect immediately. Sony informed that there will be no price increase in Brazil and the United States.
Check out PlayStation 5 resets around the world:
Europe
PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – 549.99 euros
PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 euros
UK
PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – £479.99
PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99
Japan (as of September 15, 2022)
PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – 60,478 yen (including tax)
PS5 Digital Edition – 49,478 yen (including tax)
China
PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – ¥4,299 Yuan
PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 Yuan
Australia
PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – A$799.95
PS5 Digital Edition – 649.95 Australian Dollars
Mexico
PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – 14,999 Mexican pesos
PS5 Digital Edition – 12,499 Mexican pesos
Canada
PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – $649.99 Canadian
PS5 Digital Edition – 519.99 Canadian Dollars