Sony announces PlayStation 5 price increase; Brazil, for now, is off the list

Sony announced this Thursday (25th) that the price of its PlayStation 5 game console will increase in several countries. In justifying the rise, the company mentioned inflation around the world and adverse currency trends.

In the announcement, Sony described price changes in Europe, the UK, Japan, China, Mexico, Canada and Australia, but that doesn’t mean unnamed locations won’t experience price changes as well.

With the exception of Japan, all the aforementioned increases take effect immediately. Sony informed that there will be no price increase in Brazil and the United States.

Check out PlayStation 5 resets around the world:

Europe

PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – 549.99 euros

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 euros

UK

PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – £479.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (as of September 15, 2022)

PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – 60,478 yen (including tax)

PS5 Digital Edition – 49,478 yen (including tax)

China

PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – ¥4,299 Yuan

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 Yuan

Australia

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – A$799.95

PS5 Digital Edition – 649.95 Australian Dollars

Mexico

PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – 14,999 Mexican pesos

PS5 Digital Edition – 12,499 Mexican pesos

Canada

PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray – $649.99 Canadian

PS5 Digital Edition – 519.99 Canadian Dollars

