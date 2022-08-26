Spa, Day 1: Audi, Punishment Festival and Golden Chance for Supporters – 08/26/2022

It was the return of F1 after the holidays, it was the first day of practice for the Belgian GP. But this Friday, August 26th, was much more.

It was the day that the Volkswagen Group finally announced its entry into the category, the happy ending of a soap opera that dragged on for decades. And it was the biggest festival of punishments for component changes that I can remember: six drivers have already been thrown to the back of the grid.

“I want to officially announce that Audi has registered as a manufacturer of F1 power units. So we will start racing in 2026,” said German Markus Duesmann, chairman of the automaker’s board, a statement that even seems too simple-minded given the history of negotiations. and the size of the project ahead.

It was, I repeat, decades of courtship. I’ve lost count of how many times Volkswagen flirted with F1, but backed off right away. This time, she got it right. And there is a great person responsible for this sewing: Domenicalli, who took over Liberty Media’s operation in the category last year.

His previous job had been as CEO of Lamborghini, the German group’s brand. The Italian knew what it would take to end the soap opera once and for all. And he acted fast.

In July of last year, he led a remarkable meeting. He brought the current F1 manufacturers together at a table in Spielberg, invited Volkswagen executives, and together they all discussed guidelines for a new power unit regulation, to be adopted in 2026.

At the same time, there was an important political movement.

In September, F1 announced that it would race in Qatar in November and for another ten years from 2023. It was an indication that talks were moving forward.

QIA, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, is the third largest owner of shares in the Volks Group and has 17% of the votes on the board. It was fundamental support.

All this led to the first of two Volkswagen announcements, just before the first free practice at Spa-Francorchamps: Audi will enter F1 in 2026, with power units that will be produced at the Neuburg factory, close to its historic headquarters, Ingolstadt.

The automaker made a point of extolling its pride in the above sentence. The press release began with a jab at an old competitor, Mercedes: “It will be the first time in more than a decade that F1 engines will be produced in Germany.”

The current eight-time Constructors’ world champion is based in England…

Audi will arrive in F1 as a partner of Sauber, which today “leases” its structure to Alfa Romeo. Not coincidentally, hours later came the announcement that his contract with the Italian brand would end at the end of next year. Thus, the 2024 and 2025 seasons will be a transition for the arrival of the German automaker.

Volkswagen’s second announcement should happen in the coming days and it’s also a very poorly kept secret: Porsche will become a partner of Red Bull also from 2026.

On the track, Sainz was the fastest in the first practice, followed by Leclerc. The Spaniard’s time, 1min46s538, 0s069 off for his companion.

Verstappen was third, followed by Russell.

The Dutchman Max Verstappen, leader of the Formula 1 World Cup, the fastest on Friday at Spa Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

In the second practice, Verstappen nailed everyone with 1min45s507, a flying lap. Leclerc was 0s862, followed by Norris and Stroll.

Between one session and another, the test direction had work.

He began issuing, at a frantic pace, warnings of punishment. Six drivers, among them Verstappen and Leclerc, leader and vice-leader of the World Championship, will start from the back of the grid for exchanges of components of the power unit and gearbox, breaking the limits of the regulations.

Verstappen, Norris, Ocon and Bottas will race over the weekend with new combustion engines, turbos and MGU-Hs. The Dutchman, the Frenchman and Leclerc will still use new MGU-Ks. And the Monegasque will also have a new battery. Finally, Ocon changed the battery and ECU. And Schumacher is also going with a new ECU for the weekend.

No, it’s not over. Leclerc, Bottas, Verstappen and Schumacher even swapped gearbox components.

The result of the salad is that Sainz, Pérez and the Mercedes duo have earned a golden chance to fight for victory at F1’s most mythical circuit.