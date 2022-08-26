Sport releases financial statement for the first half of 2022 – Sport Club do Recife

After releasing the balance sheet for the first quarter of this year, Sport Club do Recife publishes the financial statement for the first half of 2022. The Club’s initiative is part of the transparency profile adopted based on the Brazilian Football Fiscal Responsibility Management Modernization Program (Profut).

The financial report brings all of Sport’s accounting circulations from January 1st to June 30th, in order to clarify and render accounts to fans about the Club’s budget context in this period. The numbers were audited by a company specialized in accounting and are available on the Transparency Portal – click here to check the document in full.

“We are informing another balance sheet, which denotes the management’s commitment to transparency. The Club, from the first moment, assumed the duty to be publicizing, talking directly with the main customer, which is the fan, so that they have a real idea of ​​what is happening within the Sport”, highlighted the president Yuri Romão. .

labor reductions

The balance sheet shows that Sport managed, in the first half of this year, to reduce BRL 4,182,992 related to labor claims in relation to the debt that existed in 2021 – the debt has now dropped to BRL 25,459,514. The amount paid refers to agreements and discharges at the National Chamber for Dispute Resolution (CNRD) and Labor Courts.

In relation to the advances obtained in the CNRD, there are the conclusions of processes, such as the cases of Thomás, Nelsinho Baptista, Marcão and Rithely’s intermediaries, in addition to negotiations signed, such as the actions involving Carlos Henrique, Anselmo and Guto Ferreira.

This even made the Club the target of recognition by the Chamber, which highlighted the committed stance of Sport during the agreements and the recovery of credibility for future negotiations.

“We are paying off many debts, we were even mentioned by the CNRD as a good paying club, in the process of rescuing our image. We are up to date, we have reached the 13th month of honoring our commitments and we ended the semester with a net income of R$ 4 million, which is something to be praised. For the size of Sport, it is still small, but representative when we come from successive financial crises”, said the president.

Equity increase

The asset evaluation work carried out this semester allowed Sport to have a new reality in the Club’s assets. At the end of last year, this figure stood at R$179 million, while it currently stands at approximately R$311 million, which represents an increase of approximately 73%.

Thus, added to the surplus obtained in the first half of 2022, shareholders’ equity was reversed from R$78 million (negative) to R$48.7 million (positive).

The rescue carried out across the entire Ilha do Retiro also resulted in an increase of R$ 46 million in the area’s assets, now valued at R$ 123 million.

“For a long time, the Club did not bother to carry out an asset valuation. So we hired a well-known company in the country and we did that, where, together with the renovations, an increase in equity in assets was recorded in the order of 73%. And this is an extremely relevant factor, going from a negative of R$ 78 million to a positive of R$ 48 million”, pointed out Yuri.

From January to June, Sport promoted important renovations, including the construction of the tennis complex, in progress, in addition to the recovery of the water park, which reopened in early August.

Apart from that, the board also made possible structural improvements in strategic areas of the Club, such as the beginning of the construction of facilities for the base and women’s football, and the stadium, as an example of the recovery of the sector of central chairs, in modernization.

As a result of this process, Sport officially opened the SportBar in the second half of the year and continues to carry out interventions in order to revitalize and make Ilha do Retiro more comfortable and conducive to living among the red and black.

gross revenue

In relation to the total amounts obtained by the Club, the numbers referring to the first half of this year are proportional to what was collected in 2021. Which represents a significant gain in revenue, since the Sport dropped between the seasons and lost a valuable source of revenue due to broadcasting rights – something linked to the Series that Leão disputes.

In the 12 months of last year, the Club raised around R$56 million with income from television, while in the first half of 2022 the revenue was approximately R$6 million.