Starlink: Elon Musk’s internet price drops by half in Brazil | Telephony

Starlink’s satellite internet monthly fee will be cheaper starting this week, according to a statement sent by Elon Musk’s company to current customers. The new strategy is justified by “local market conditions” and would aim to give consumers more “purchasing power parity”. The action benefits several markets in the world and the discount varies according to each country, but can be close to 50%, as in Brazil.
In the country, Starlink released the official prices of the service in early February this year. The values were well above the average charged by national providers. The monthly fee was announced in the country for R$ 530. With the recent drop, the value drops to R$ 230 – a 56% reduction. The value of installation equipment also decreased, from R$2,670 to R$2,000.
🔎 5G in Rio de Janeiro: Anatel gives the green light for new mobile internet
Starlink website already shows a new value of R$ 230 in the monthly fee that used to cost R$ 560 — Photo: Disclosure / Starlink
Customers in Mexico also received the tariff reduction. There, the discount was 52.17%. In Germany and the UK, the decline was around 20%. There is still no certainty about reductions in the United States, but there are reports of price drops in some locations, while others have not had any discounts.
Access conditions remain unchanged. Satellite broadband provides up to 1 Gb/s (Gigabit per second) download thanks to satellites flying overhead in low orbit. The statement sent by Starlink states that “the price reduction follows factors from your local market conditions and is intended to reflect purchasing power parity”.
Competition with other satellite operators in Brazil
The reduction in Starlink’s values should foster market competitiveness with other operators providing services to remote areas. In the basic package, Elon Musk’s internet must deliver from 50 Mb/s (Megabits per second) to 250 Mb/s speed.
The results are similar to those of popular broadband packages in large Brazilian cities and far above what is offered by competing satellite companies that deliver lower speeds. Hughesnet, for example, charges BRL 149 per month for the 10 Mb/s plan, while Viasat has a similar package for BRL 199.
With information from Starlink and The Verge
Check out all about 5G in Brazil