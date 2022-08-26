Starlink satellite internet monthly fee reduces by more than 50% in Brazil

THE starlinkbillionaire’s company Elon Musk which offers internet via satellite, reduced the monthly fee for its service in Brazil. The drop in value reaches more than 50% and started to apply to all tickets generated from yesterday, August 24th. In Brazil, the price went from R$ 530 (without taxes) to R$ 230 (also without taxes). According to the company, the change was made to “equalize the purchasing power” of consumers across the various regions served by the service.

Until then, the change is only in the price of satellite internet, considering that Starlink did not announce any kind of cut in relation to internet speed. Users are being informed of the change via emails. In addition to Brazil, several other countries are receiving Starlink’s internet price decrease. O Mexico also guaranteed a cut of more than 50% in tuition. Germany and the United Kingdom had smaller percentages of reduction.