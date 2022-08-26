Stewardess reveals dirtiest part inside a plane: ‘They are never clean’







Flight attendant Brenda Orelus revealed that seatback pockets are the dirtiest surface on a plane Photo: Playback/Instagram/@flightbae.b

A stewardess has revealed the only area on a plane that is dirtier than the restrooms because it is “never cleaned”. Brenda Orelus of Miami is the tiktoker content creator flight bae and has been working in the area for 9 years. she warned that the seat back pockets they are full of ‘germs’ and do not have regular maintenance or cleaning, unlike toilets.

The professional alerted her 98,000 TikTok followers to the fact in a video she posted and said she saw passengers put all sorts of things in their pockets, from discarded food to used tissues and even dirty diapers.

“Did you know that seatback pockets are the dirtiest surface on an aircraft? They’re dirtier than toilets, dirtier than seat cushions and dirtier than coffee tables,” Brenda said.





“It’s because they’re never clean. Unless someone throws up or there’s something dirty and sticky and pus coming out of there, it’s not clean,” he added. The stewardess explained that the people responsible for cleaning the aircraft will take out the trash and other items left in the pockets, but will not clean them.

“All these germs have built up and there’s no real regular maintenance or cleaning of these surfaces, while bathrooms are regularly cleaned and sanitized,” she said.

The flight attendant’s followers commented on the content on her social network. “I usually put my phone there,” wrote one shocked netizen. Another said: “That’s true! I once saw a father put a used diaper in the back pocket of the seat.”

One person who works cleaning the plane, however, commented that there are seat pockets that are often cleaned after flights. “We actually have two teams for each plane. One picks up the garbage and vacuums. The other team deep cleans each one,” she said.

Another person working in the area agreed, saying that seat pockets are usually sanitized depending on how much time staff have to clean the plane. “Usually it takes you an hour and 30 minutes on the bigger planes, but for quick stops it’s about 15-30 minutes with a crew of six, you’re not wrong but you’re not 100% right,” he explained.