Strike on the BH subway: TRT sets minimum scale for trains, understand

The judge of the Regional Labor Court (TRT) César Machado determined, on the afternoon of this Thursday (25), the operation of 60% of the trains in the capital, from the notification. This means that, at all times, 60% of the subway must be operating, from the moment Sindimetro-MG is notified. According to the agency’s press office, the issue will be informed to workers on Friday afternoon. The forecast is that the 60% scale will be fulfilled from 00:00 on Saturday (or midnight on Friday) The decision took place at a meeting with representatives of the Minas Gerais Subway Workers Union (Sindimetro-MG) and the Brazilian Urban Train Company (CBTU). If the scale is not complied with, the daily fine is R$ 35 thousand for the union.

Because of this, subway workers fear for their jobs. In the session with the judge, Sindmetro-MG asked for some guarantees for the CBTU in relation to vacancies such as: career plan, conditions for dismissals, among others. However, the CBTU did not discuss the topic at the meeting. Judge César Machado then determined the minimum scale.

The strike had already been approved at the category meeting held last Monday (22). According to Daniel Glória Carvalho, president of the union that represents subway workers, the consequence of privatization will be the dismissal of almost 1,600 employees of the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU) who work in Minas Gerais.

Since the beginning of the discussion about the privatization of the subway, the concern of the employees has been about the guarantee of jobs, which would no longer exist. During the judgment that authorized the privatization of CBTU, Minister Vital do Rêgo, rapporteur of the case, guaranteed that the employees would have a stability of 12 months from the moment they are absorbed in the company that will take over the rail transport.

But for civil servants, this is very little in the face of the imminent end of public office. “It was the worst possible scenario. We wanted to at least open a negotiation and increase the stability time, but there was no such possibility”, guarantees an official heard by the report.

Understand

The BH subway privatization project foresees investments of R$ 3.8 billion for the current structure and for the construction of line 2, which will serve the Barreiro region. The federal government will be primarily responsible for the contribution, with R$ 2.8 billion.

The government of Minas will pay R$ 430 million in this same project. The funds are the result of an agreement with Vale to repair the damage caused by the rupture of the dam in Brumadinho. The other values ​​will be the responsibility of the company that buys the subway.