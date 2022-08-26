Student goes viral when he sees an investment of R$ 700 turn into foam for bathing cousins ​​aged 3 and 6 in MS, see video | Mato Grosso do Sul

This is the time when the son cries – in this case, the daughter – and more than 7 million people see it, yes. Sofia Espinosa Moura, who studies law and is 22 years old, had a not very pleasant surprise to discover the “result” of bathing two little cousins ​​at her home, in Dourados (MS), on Sunday (21). See video above.

In a few minutes of carelessness, the girls aged 3 and 6 decided to make the bath more fun by making foam with some of their cousin’s products. But those products were from special lines of shampoos, creams and masks for body and hair that, together, are worth more than R$ 700, according to Sofia.

According to the student’s report to the g1, she was talking to her aunt, and when she got back to the bathroom, her expensive products were literally going down the drain. The video of the young woman crying over the lost items has been viewed more than 7 million times on social media.

“They went to my house to visit me, they always showered there and that never happened. On that day in question, I left them sitting and left the bathroom for five minutes, my aunt was at the door. When I came back, I opened the shower, I saw the most expensive shampoo floating around. I was desperate,” Sofia said.

Sofia, who also works as an eyebrow designer, said the products were investments she made little by little, one each month.

“I started to cry, I even yelled at them. Today I feel guilty for having yelled. Children are curious and I’m an adult, I need to be calm. But we feel bad, because we know the value of each of those things, which is hard to buy.”

‘I became famous in sadness’

Sad and in tears, Sofia recorded a video just for friends, who sympathized with the situation, but also found the moment comical. “My friends told me to post it on social media because the whole situation was sad and funny.”

The video was posted on social media and quickly went viral. In the record, Sofia shows her sadness to see a bucket full of empty packaging. This Thursday (25) the publication already has more than 7.7 million views, 1.1 million likes and 26 thousand comments.

“I didn’t expect all this repercussion, I always made videos for the internet about my work and it never went viral, but this one rocked, I even gained followers. On TikTok, the number [de seguidores] went from 200 to 39 thousand people following me; and on Instagram it went from 4,500 to 17,800. I became famous in sadness.”

After the scare, now, the young woman laughs.

“People sent me messages, many sympathized and others told even funnier stories. Now I’m fine, and it’s all just a story for us to joke about. In the end, the products were useful, they made my cousins ​​have fun.”