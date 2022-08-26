Study says humans started walking on two legs sooner than thought

posted on 08/25/2022 06:00



(credit: Guy Franck / PALEVOPRIM / CNRS – University of Poitiers/Disclosure)

Bipedalism is considered, literally, a decisive step in human evolution. However, there is no consensus on when this occurred, due to the lack of fossils that can be dated. Now, a research team from France and Chad has examined three limb bones of the oldest human representative currently identified, Sahelanthropus tchadensis, also known as Toumai man. Published in the journal Nature, the study reinforces the idea that this ability was acquired very early in our history, at a time still associated with the ability to move from branch to branch.

At 7 million years old, Sahelanthropus tchadensis is considered the oldest representative species of humanity. Its description dates back to 2001, when the Franco-Chadian Paleoanthropological Mission (MPFT) discovered the remains of several individuals at Toros-Menalla in the Djurab Desert (Chad), including a very well preserved skull. This skull, and in particular the orientation and anterior position of the occipital foramen where the vertebral column inserts, indicate a bipedal mode of locomotion, suggesting that he was able to walk on two legs.

In addition to the skull, nicknamed Toumaï, and previously published fragments of jaws and teeth, the locality of Toros-Menalla 266 yielded two ulnas (forearm bone) and a femur (thigh bone). These pieces have also been attributed to Sahelanthropus because no other great apes have been found at the site; however, it is impossible to know whether they belong to the same individual as the skull.

The femur and ulnas were subjected to a battery of measurements and analyses, both of their external morphology and internal structures, using microtomography images: biometric measurements, geometric morphometry, biomechanical indicators, etc. These data were compared with those of a relatively large sample of extant and fossil apes: chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutans, Miocene apes and members of the human group (Orrorin, Ardipithecus, Australopithecus, Ancient Homo, Homo sapiens).

climbing

The structure of the femur indicates that Sahelanthropus was generally bipedal on the ground, but probably also moved around in trees. According to the results of the ulnas, this bipedalism lived in arboreal environments with a form of quadrupedalism, that is, tree climbing made possible by firm footprints, clearly different from that of gorillas and chimpanzees, which lean on the back of their phalanges.

The study’s findings, including the identification of bipedalism, are based on observation and comparison of more than 20 features of the femur and ulna. They are by far the most parsimonious interpretation of the combination of these traits. All the data, according to the authors, reinforce the concept of a very early bipedal locomotion in the history of humanity, although at this stage other modes of locomotion were also practiced.