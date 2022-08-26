Superfood Cleans Arteries, Prevents Aging & More

Superfoods are those that have the ability to provide a large amount of nutrients and health benefits. All matters involving this type of food are on the rise and motivate many people to adopt healthier measures in their routines. Therefore, we are going to present some of the main qualities of gomasium.

See too: Perfect breakfast for weight loss: 4 foods to eat guilt-free

What is gomathium and why is it a superfood?

Its name is not so popular in Brazil, at least not yet, but gomásio is a Japanese condiment. It can also be known by the nickname of sesame salt, being very similar to furikake.

Gomasium is a type of natural salt obtained by mixing salt with substances from the sesame seed. Therefore, in addition to giving taste to preparations in the kitchen, it also offers some advantages for the body.

Health benefits of sesame salt

Check out below some of the main benefits already studied of sesame salt, or gomasium, for human health:

1 – Provides calcium

One of the highlights of gomasium is the great supply of calcium it promotes to the body. This mineral comes precisely from the sesame seeds that are used in its composition.

2 – Improves blood flow

As an interesting source of omega 3, the spice helps to clean the arteries and improve blood flow through them. This means that it can be one of the ways to prevent cardiovascular pathologies.

3 – Facilitates bowel function

who lives with trapped intestine can benefit from gomasium, as it is a food rich in dietary fiber.

4 – Lowers blood sugar

People who suffer from diabetes need to intensify the metabolism of blood sugar. At this point, sesame salt can be quite helpful.

5 – Gives you more energy

Another advantage of gomasio is its energetic effect, coming from folic acid and vitamin B. In fact, for this reason, it also improves skin health.

6 – Antioxidant effect

In addition to omega 3, it also has vitamin E and becomes an excellent antioxidant to eliminate free radicals.

7 – You sleep better

Finally, those who want to sleep with more quality can use gomasio daily in their diet.