Supermarket shooting on Av. Garibaldi scares customers; watch video

About five shots were heard by customers at a hypermarket on Avenida Garibaldi.

Published on 8/25/2022

About five shots were heard by customers at a hypermarket on Avenida Garibaldi. According to witnesses, customers hid in the warehouse to protect themselves from gunfire.

A witness told our team that during an attempted robbery in the parking lot, the victim, who would have been a Military Police officer, would have reacted to the action. Even with the exchange of fire with the suspects, no one was injured. The car was taken by the criminals.

The report sought the supermarket’s press office, which said that no customer or employee was injured during the action. “The company regrets what happened and informs that it is collaborating with the authorities for the investigation of the case. No customer or employee was injured”, he informed.

O BNews also sought out the communications office of the Military Police of Bahia (PM-BA) and is awaiting further information about the incident.

