Suspect arrested for killing app driver who played baby in soap opera Barriga de Aluguel

Police from the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) arrested, this Thursday, in Honório Gurgel, in the North Zone of Rio, Tiago da Silva Freitas Rosas, 22, the Burgão. Suspected of participating in the death of app driver and former child actor Bruno Augusto Ferreira da Costa Moreira, he was found by agents in the Guacha Community. Bruno Moreira was the interpreter of the baby that inspired the main plot of the soap opera “Barriga de Aluguel”, shown by TV Globo, in 1990.

A 31-year-old carioca, he was murdered while working as an app driver in the Marechal Hermes neighborhood, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The only work that the victim did on television happened in “Surrogacy”, when he gave life to the newborn son of the couple of characters Ana (played by Cássia Kiss) and Zeca (Victor Fasano). The child, in the story, was generated in Clara’s womb (Claudia Abreu), since Ana could not have children.

Dial-Denúncia released a poster of the capture of Burgão Photo: Reproduction

Bruno was murdered around 8 pm on June 21, when he was the victim of a robbery, on the corner of Rua Acapu and Rua Carolina de Assis. At the time, two men on a motorcycle approached the victim who was driving an app car. During the action, one of the robbers fired shots. One of the shots hit the victim in the head.

At the time, the thieves fled with the driver’s car and cell phone. Shortly after, the vehicle was burned and found abandoned in the neighborhood of Turiaçu. Nurgão was under temporary arrest by the court on suspicion of involvement in the murder. A poster with a photo of Burgão asking for information that could lead to his arrest was even released by Hotline (2253-1177). After the news of Bruno Moreira’s death, Gloria Perez and part of the cast of “Barriga de Renga”, shown by TV Globo in 1990, used social networks to express indignation at the death of Bruno Moreira, the baby interpreter who inspired the plot. main of the leaflet. “And this sad news arrives. Assault. Bruno didn’t react, and even then he was shot. Speechless”, wrote Gloria Perez, in a post on Instagram. Humberto Martins, who played a prominent role in the telenovela, also said: “My God… I had this boy in my arms so many times”, she lamented.