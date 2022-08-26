Tax collection reaches R$ 202.6 billion in July, best result in 27 years – News

After close the first semester with the best result in historythe collection of federal taxes and contributions in Brazil totaled BRL 202.6 billion in July. It is about best result for the month since 1995the year that marks the beginning of the historical series, according to data released this Friday (26) by the Federal Revenue Service.

According to the data, the amount collected in June represents a real increase (above inflation) of 7.47%while in the accumulated period from January to July 2022, the volume jumped 10.44% above the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) and exceeded R$ 1.292 trillion.





As for the revenues managed by the Federal Revenue, the amount collected in July 2022 was R$ 181.267 billion, a real increase of 5.21%, while in the accumulated period from January to July 2022 the collection reached R$ 1.2 trillion with a real increase of 8.4%.

According to the Tax Authorities, the increase in collection observed in the period can be explained, mainly, by the growth of IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) collections. Without considering the non-recurring factors, there would be a real growth of 9.1% in the collection of the accumulated period and of 7.65% in the month of July 2022.





contributions

In July, IRPJ and CSSL totaled a collection of R$ 53.2 billion, with a real growth of 17.48%. This result is explained by the real increases of 10.86% in the collection of the monthly estimate, of 52.14% in the collection of the quarterly balance sheet and of 15.63% in the collection of the presumed profit.

The IRRF – Capital Income collected R$ 6.376 billion, with a real increase of 52.54%. This result can be explained by the nominal increases of 153.36% in the collection of the Fixed Income Investment item (Individuals and Businesses) and of 86.33% in the collection of the Fixed Income Funds item.

The Social Security Revenue, in turn, had a collection of R$ 44.444 billion, up 3.65% above inflation, a result that can be explained by the real increase of 10.59% in the salary mass and the beginning of payment, in July 2021, of Simples Nacional from April to June 2021 that had been deferred, in accordance with CGSN resolution nº 158/21.

The IRRF on labor income amounted to R$ 13.229 billion, representing a real growth of 5.66%. This result is due to the following factors: the real increase of 8.65% in the collection of the item Income from Salaried Work; combined with the decreases of 9.45% in the item Retirement of the General Regime or Public Servant and of 62.65% in the item Profit Sharing – PLR.



