Tebet: ‘I don’t know if I can get 50% of blacks in ministries’ – Politica

Tebet stated that ‘no one here was born yesterday’ (photo: Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado)

MDB Presidential candidate, Senator Simone Tebet (MS), said, during the Grupo Globo interview this Thursday (25), that she cannot guarantee the appointment of black people to occupy half of the ministries in an eventual government.

Tebet stated that “no one was born here yesterday” and highlighted the low representation of blacks in politics to justify that he would not be able to reserve 50% of appointments for ministries to black people.

“I hope we can get 30% of blacks. I know I can get 50% of women, but I don’t know if I can get 50% of blacks into ministries. I, who represented and represent the minority in politics, know how difficult it is, so , I’m not going to promise something I’m not going to do,” said the candidate.

During the Saturday, Tebet also promised to file a document with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and Congress in which he pledges not to seek reelection, if he wins this year’s presidential race.

“In a week, if this document is not filed with the TSE, they can open an impeachment process for impropriety, perjury, for lying, electoral fraud,” he told journalists from Valor Econmico, O Globo and CBN radio.