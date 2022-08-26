Technicians project a deficit of R$ 65 billion in the 2023 Budget

posted on 08/26/2022 05:43 / updated on 08/26/2022 07:44

The economic team is poring over the numbers to close the 2023 Annual Budget Law Project (Ploa) by the end of the month. Everything indicates that only with a lot of creative accounting will the government be able to present a budget piece with a primary surplus (savings for the payment of public debt) next year.

The expectation of government technicians is that the budget piece should be sent to Congress, on the 31st of this month, with a forecast of a primary deficit of around R$ 65 billion, close to the fiscal target determined by the Budget Directives Law (LDO). ), which allows a hole of up to R$ 65.9 billion. But the tendency is for the deficit to be much greater, as the parameters of the LDO, used as a basis for the preparation of the Budget, are outdated.

An example is the forecast for growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), of 2.5%, just over six times higher than the median of market estimates in the Focus bulletin, of the Central Bank, of 0.39%. In addition, there are several “fiscal bombs” set for the next year, which will explode spending and increase the deficit in government accounts.

No wonder, analysts are unanimous in saying that the account does not close, because the country will grow less and there will not be the same revenue surprises this year — with inflation and state dividends boosting revenue. According to them, the primary result – which does not consider public debt interest expenses – will be worse than this year’s, especially if President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) promises are included in the expenses, such as Auxílio Brasil at the new value of R$ 600, maintenance of tax exemptions on fuel and readjustments for civil servants. The aid of R$ 600 is also in the promises of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who is leading the polls.

Some more realistic government technicians recognize that the numbers do not end and indicate a deficit of R$ 65 billion next year, without considering the aid of R$ 600. This negative result almost completely compromises the fiscal target foreseen in next year’s LDO , which allows for a deficit of up to R$ 65.9 billion in central government accounts (National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank), equivalent to 0.63% of GDP.

Analysts’ estimates indicate that this target is likely to be missed next year, unless it is amended during the LOA process in Congress to include the additional expenses promised by Bolsonaro.





protocol measure

The move by the economic team to deliver the Ploa by the end of this month is seen by Luis Otávio de Souza Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, as a protocol. For him, the real budget piece will only be known after the elections. “The project will only be delivered to fulfill the bureaucracy of the Budget process. What will really count is what will be approved at the end of the year”, he said. For him, the government will need to increase taxes and change the spending cap rule to be able to close the account, regardless of who is elected. “The President’s Budget will be different from the candidate’s budget piece. We will see the truth from November through Congress. Until then, it’s all speech”, he added.

According to the calculations of Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV, the trend is for public accounts to deteriorate next year. He predicts a primary deficit of 1% of GDP, considering the maintenance of the R$ 600 aid and the exemptions next year. “They are obviously with an expense control projection, but with a more optimistic GDP growth than the market. What will happen is that this expense negotiation will change between November and December”, he highlighted.

The chief economist at MB Associados, Sergio Vale, forecasts a primary deficit above R$ 100 billion next year. “This year, the government is still working with strong collections, but the fiscal result is still cloudy, because the third quarter still tends to be weak and could frustrate collections. Next year, the risk of a much higher deficit is There are expenses postponed and created this year, such as Auxílio Brasil, which will put a lot of pressure on. And the collection will grow less because of GDP and low commodity prices”, he pointed out.

Public accounts specialist Vilma Pinto, director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), also recognizes that the additional expenses that may come in next year should compromise any forecast of a slightly positive primary result in government accounts, of 0.06%. of GDP. “In the IFI’s baseline scenario, a small primary surplus is likely if there is no bill increasing spending, such as the R$600 aid,” she explained. She regretted the constant non-compliance with fiscal rules, but acknowledged that a debate is needed in search of a new fiscal framework in the next government. “The country can choose a type of fiscal rule that adapts to its reality, but it is important to signal a political and institutional commitment to comply with the rules and that there will be fiscal balance in the medium term”, she stressed.





Tax bombs of at least BRL 200 billion

The list of the main fiscal bombs armed to explode in 2023 comes close to R$ 200 billion, according to the calculations of Tendências Consultoria. But some projections point to an even greater inheritance, which could more than double that bill.

In the accounts of Consultoria Tendências, an additional expenditure of R$ 52 billion is foreseen for the expansion of Auxílio Brasil from R$ 400 to R$ 600, but technicians from the Ministry of Economy have already made higher estimates, around R$ 60 billion. The consultancy included in the list government expenditures with salary readjustments, exemptions and recomposition of the losses of the states with the ceiling of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). With this, the sum reaches R$ 198.9 billion.

But everything indicates that this bill should increase, due to the large volume of electoral measures promoted throughout this year and that culminated in the PEC Kamikaze, which created a package of R$ 41.2 billion of benefits, such as the increase in the aid of R R$ 400 to R$ 600. In the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) there is no provision for the continuation of this benefit in 2023, as well as for exemptions and a salary adjustment of 18%, as authorized by the Judiciary.

“There will be a lot of pressures for readjustments and increased spending created this year, which will be difficult to remove in 2023. The government is trying to anticipate the receipt of dividends from state-owned companies to improve this year’s primary result, which may even end with a surplus. will help make the bills worse next year,” warned economist Alessandra Ribeiro, a partner at Tendências. “This anticipation of dividends will reduce values ​​next year, but there are other complications, such as the readjustment of civil servants, which will be a pressure cooker”, she added. She recalled that the R$ 11.7 billion indicated by the government in the LDO as a reserve for readjustments in 2023 will not be enough to correct wages for inflation, which, according to Tendências’ calculations, would total R$ 13.5 billion.

It is worth remembering that, according to the estimates of the Independent Fiscal Institution (AFI), the 18% readjustment of the Judiciary should have an impact of BRL 1.8 billion in 2023, BRL 5.5 billion in 2024, and BRL 6, 3 billion from 2025.

elephant in the cage

According to public accounts specialist Gil Castello Branco, secretary general of the Open Accounts Association, when trying to close the accounts of the budget bill, government technicians “are trying to put an elephant in a cage.” “The scenario for the coming months is one of great turmoil, with possibilities of radicalization and questioning of the election result, as happened in the United States,” he said. He recalled that the current fiscal framework was made unfeasible with the pandemic and the government’s populist measures.

“There are no more fiscal anchors, after the roof has been breached six times. Now, the ship is adrift. This is the reality”, lamented Castello Branco. For him, whoever wins the elections will get an atomic bomb, since Congress already has the roof in its pocket, because the additional bill could reach R$ 430 billion, in 2023, the equivalent of 4.2% of GDP. , he recalled, citing a recent survey by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV Ibre). “We are talking about a huge inheritance. It will be difficult to eliminate this level of expenses with regard to the benefits created recently, such as the R$ 600 assistance, the gas assistance, the assistance to truck drivers, depending on the situation”, he added.