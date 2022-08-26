The consultation of the INCOME TAX Refund was released; see how to do it!

RELEASED Consultation: the taxpayer who submitted the Individual Income Tax Declaration (DIRPF) within the deadline can now settle accounts with Leão. That’s because, at 10 am today, Wednesday (24), the Federal Revenue released the consultation to the 4th of the 5 refund batches of 2022. And more: the batch also includes refunds from previous years. Want to know more about? See more below!

The consultation on the website allows the verification of any pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund – such as, for example, inclusion in the fine mesh. If one or more inconsistencies are present in the declaration, just send a rectifying declaration and wait for the next batches.

The consultation of the INCOME TAX Refund was released

On the 31st, also Wednesday, the Revenue will deposit R$ 6 billion to 4,462,564 taxpayers. Of this total, BRL 265,909,045.61 will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority, as follows:

7,855 elderly people over 80 years of age;

60,575 between 60 and 79 years old;

5,514 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness;

25,854 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

The remainder of the lot will be allocated to 4,362,766 non-priority taxpayers, that is, those who submitted returns from previous years until May 30 of this year.

That is, the consultation can be made on the Federal Revenue’s website on the Internet (https://bityli.com/PXtLak). On the website, simply access the field ”My Income Tax” and then ”Consult Restituição”. In addition, this query can also be made in the Meu Imposto de Renda app (https://bityli.com/bSPgp), available for Android and iOS mobile phones.

Calendar

Initially, scheduled to end on April 29, the deadline for submitting the Individual Income Tax Return was extended to May 31. The extension, in turn, took place in order to reduce the effects of the covid-19 pandemic that could harm the shipment, such as delay in obtaining receipts.

Despite the postponement, the Revenue maintained the original refund schedule, with 5 lots to be paid between May and September, always on the last working day of each month. The refund will be made in the bank account informed in the Income Tax Return. If, for some reason, the taxpayer does not receive the credit, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this sense, the citizen must reschedule the credit of the amounts in a simple and fast way through the BB Portal; or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the following telephone numbers:

4004-0001: Capitals;

0800-729-0001: Other locations;

0800-729-0088: Special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired.

