The crown is hers: Petrobras (PETR4) beats Nestlé and becomes the world’s largest dividend payer; Vale (VALE3) leaves the top 10

Every three months, the Petrobras (PETR4) returns to the spotlight of investors due to the reputation of making billionaire payments of dividends, And it is not for nothing. The state-owned company distributed US$ 9.7 billion in earnings in the second quarter – that is, about R$ 49.5 billion –, well above the amount of US$ 1 billion paid by the company in the same period in 2021.

This bountiful distribution earned the company the crown of the world’s highest earner, according to a ranking by manager Janus Henderson.

The manager’s Global Dividend Index analyzes earnings paid quarterly by the world’s 1200 largest companies by market capitalization.

The oil company is the only Brazilian to make the top of the list, and has even surpassed giants such as Nestlè, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft and Apple.

Vale (VALE3) is another company that is usually on the market’s radar when it comes to dividends.

However, the 16 billion reais to investors announced by the company in the second quarter was not even close to what was necessary to guarantee its place in the list of dividend giants.

The mining company, which in the first three months occupied the 9th place in the global ranking, is now not even on the list of the 20 largest payers of earnings on the planet.

Check out the list of the 10 largest earners in the world:

1st – Petrobras

2nd – Nestlé

3rd – Rio Tinto

4th – China Mobile

5th – Mercedes-Benz

6th – BNP Paribas

7th – Ecopetrol

8th – Allianz

9th – Microsoft Corporation

10th – Sanofi

Petrobras’ game changer (PETR4)

It is important to highlight that Petrobras (PETR4) has undergone a huge game changer in just a few years.

In 2017, at a time when it was shrouded in a series of corruption scandals and criticism of the administration, the oil company became the most indebted company in the world.

According to WTO data, the state-owned company had a debt of approximately US$ 125 billion in the period. Thus, the oil company ended the year with losses of R$ 446 million.

About five years later, the oil company closed the second quarter with a net profit of R$54.3 billion, up 26.8% in one year and 32% above market expectations.

Dividends from Petrobras (PETR4) and other Brazilian companies

With the distribution by Petrobras (PETR4), Brazilian dividends reached US$ 10.4 billion in the second quarter, a record in the historical series started in 2009. The amount is equivalent to an increase of 163.6% in the annual comparison.

In addition to the oil company, other Brazilian companies contributed to the result, such as JBS, which distributed around US$ 465 million to shareholders, and Bradesco, which deposited around US$ 219 million in investors’ accounts in the period.

According to manager Janus Henderson, Brazilian dividends were also boosted by seasonal factors, “which supported the emerging market exchange rate mix for the quarter”.

Record dividends in the 2nd quarter beyond Petrobras

It was not just Petrobras (PETR4) or the Brazilian market that recorded record dividend distributions in the second quarter of this year.

The world as a whole saw the payment of earnings soar between April and June, reaching an all-time high of US$ 544.8 billion in the period, an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

Emerging markets also stood out in the quarter, boosted by high energy prices — as oil and gas companies account for the bulk of corporate profits.

Looking specifically at Latin America, the main drivers of the result were oil producers, followed by the financial sector.

“Rising oil prices generated $14 billion in increases [no pagamento de dividendos]”, said the manager, in a report.

The shine of oil companies and finance companies

The jump in the payment of dividends by oil companies, such as Petrobras (PETR4), was not only seen in emerging markets, but also around the world.

Major oil producers accounted for more than two-fifths of the growth in global earnings in the second quarter.

In Janus Henderson’s analysis, the billionaire payments of oil companies were financed by the growth of cash flows due to the high prices of the commodity in the international market.

Financial institutions, notably large banks, also contributed about two-fifths of the year-on-year increase in distributions to shareholders in the second quarter. According to the manager, another prominent sector was automobiles.

At the other end of the spectrum, telecom companies made the smallest contribution to global dividend data, with no significant growth year-on-year, according to Janus.

Will the dividend faucet close?

With the new global earnings record in the second quarter, Janus Henderson has updated forecasts for this year. Now, the manager projects payments to reach $1.56 trillion in 2022.

Despite the manager’s more upbeat update, Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity income at Janus Henderson, expects robust second-quarter dividend growth not to extend into the coming months.

“The second quarter was slightly above our expectations, but we are unlikely to see such strong growth for the rest of the year. Many of the easy gains have already been made as the post-Covid-19 recovery is almost complete,” Lofthouse said.

Among the factors that may impact the distribution of earnings throughout the year, the director highlights the slowdown faced by the global economy, in addition to the “headwind of the strength of the US dollar”.

Lofthouse also explains that there is a possibility that mining dividends — including companies like Vale (VALE3) — are close to peaking, which would also influence shareholder remuneration worldwide in the coming months.

“Overall, dividend growth is likely to be slower next year, given the current economic outlook,” he said.

Who should still pay big dividends this year?

Despite seeing a slowdown in the pace of dividend distributions around the world in 2022, Ben Lofthouse believes that some markets can remain robust in relation to shareholder remuneration.

One of them is Latin America. For the director, the region should continue to please investors and make payments “significantly higher than the global average” in the coming months.

This is because, in the manager’s analysis, two factors can help keep local cash flows at “historically high levels”. Are they:

Maintaining strong prices; and

Increase in local currency gains from exports due to the strong appreciation of the dollar

The director of Janus also highlights that, despite the projections of distributions of earnings in the world more contained, “it is important not to let the short-term uncertainty obscure the long-term vision”.