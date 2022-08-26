“The days may be numbered”; Maycon ‘worries’ and Corinthians turns on the alert for stampede after the end of the Brasileirão

Six athletes have pending issues to be resolved in Vítor Pereira’s squad in less than six months

the board of Corinthians internally, it will not wait for the end of the season to resolve disputes involving contracts of players in Vítor Pereira’s squad. matter of Globe Sports this Thursday (25) informs that the leaders of Timão are already discussing six contracts, starting with the renewal of the left-back Fábio Santos.

Close to turning 37, Fábio has a contract at CT Joaquim Grava until December and is open to extending his agreement at Corinthians for another season. Otherwise, he has already made it clear that he will retire from football. The veteran maintains a good relationship with president Duilio Monteiro Alves, with whom he had already worked in his first spell at the club, in the past decade.

In addition to Fábio Santos, five other Corinthians players are in the final stretch of the link: defender Robson Bambu, left-back Bruno Melo and midfielder Mayconall on loan until the end of the year, in addition to midfielders Ramiro and Xavier, whose contracts expire in December and January 2023, respectively.

Of the group, Maycon is the one who most arouses interest. The midfielder agreed to return to Corinthians after the war between Russia and Ukraine and Shakhtar Donetsk, the club that owns the athlete’s economic rights, agreed. Timão wants to count on its home silver for longer, but the problem is the European competition. Not to mention the Ukrainians’ “backing”.

Ramiro, on the other hand, has not yet been approached to renew his contract, but he was reinstated by Vítor Pereira to the squad after a loan in the Arab world. Xavier, who only played eight games in 2022, was contacted by the white-and-white leaders, but did not advance in the negotiations to extend his stay at CT Joaquim Grava.

In turn, side Bruno Melo and defender Robson Bambu will not stay after December. The beque was heavily criticized by Fiel after several failures and should return to Nice, from France. Bruno follows the same case, but to Fortaleza, where he has a contract in force.