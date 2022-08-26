THE END! Vitinho agrees with new club and leaves Flamengo, informs GE

Player will not be listed for Mengão’s next game, for the Brasileirão

The passage of Vitinho with the colors of Flamengo is over. With no space and the target of criticism from the fans of the giant from Rio, the striker, who cost around R$ 45 million in Flamengo’s coffers, is leaving Brazilian football to play abroad.

According to the GE, Vitinho is the new reinforcement of the Al Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia. The player has reached an agreement with the club and the announcement depends only on details. The value of the transfer is still unknown, but it won’t be big figures, since the player is at the end of his contract.

Flamengo returns to the field against Botafogo, for the Brasileirão, without Vitinho’s presence. Of the current squad of the Rio de Janeiro team, the player was one of the only ones from Dorival Jr who was unable to follow through and even regain his confidence.

Vitinho arrived at Flamengo surrounded by expectations, along with CSKA, from Russia, for around 45 million reais. Since then, the striker has never managed to yield close to what was expected, and leaves Flamengo without causing any nostalgia in the Rio de Janeiro crowd.

