The incredible story of Napoleon Bonaparte’s penis

  • Edison Veiga
  • From Bled (Slovenia) to BBC News Brazil

Canvas illustrating the death of Napoleon, made by Carl von Steuben

Canvas illustrating the death of Napoleon, made by Carl von Steuben

Stored in a small leather box, deteriorated and dried by time, a human penis is kept under lock and key by the daughter of an American urologist. Measuring 3.8 centimeters, the human fragment is considered a bizarre relic. It would be the sexual organ of French statesman and military leader Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821), one of the best-known political personalities in human history.

There is more mystery than confirmation about the curious piece.

in your book Napoleon’s Privates: 2500 Years of History Unzipped (Napoleon’s Private Parts: 2500 Years of History Exposed, in free translation), journalist and historian Tony Perrottet tries to decipher with the penis he left France and arrived in the United States, where he would be today.

For this, part of what is notoriously proven: that when Napoleon died, on the island of Saint Helena (situated in the Atlantic, more or less halfway between Africa and South America), on May 5, 1821, he was subjected to an autopsy.

