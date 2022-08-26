This year’s Virgo season officially started on the 23rd of August, and until the 22nd of September, everyone in the zodiac will be able to feel some of this sign’s energy. Ruled by Mercury, Virgo brings functionality, connection with nature and a more practical outlook on life.

Considered a mutable sign, as it starts its season very close to the change of season, it brings the ability to adapt to different situations. However, your earth element brings firmness so that there is support and balance. Being one of the underdogs of the zodiac, he takes the reputation of being a perfectionist to the extreme, which can lead to situations of wear and tear and extreme rigidity.

What few highlight about Virgo is her nurturing nature, just like Gaia, Mother Earth. Being a female energy sign, she is able to nurture a deep connection with empathic and constructive values. Dedication to others and the healing gifts of the sign are some of her most favorable points.

Realizing the completeness of each sign allows us to remember that all beings are composed of light and shadow, a duality necessary to bring balance. The light side awakens when consciousness is worked to bring more harmony and recognition of potentialities, something favored by astrology.

The shadow side usually represents challenges and disharmonious personality traits that actually work with a true key to self-knowledge and awareness for the necessary transformations.

Below, learn about the light side and the dark side of Virgo.

shadow side

self-criticism

Wanting to always be up to date with their obligations and responsibilities can make Virgo adopt a very critical attitude towards themselves. More than that, their home, their work and their relationships end up being a reason for constant concerns and a search for continuous improvement. This behavior ends up being quite destructive for Virgos or for those who have the strong sign in the birth chart. The secret is to let go and remember the motto: sometimes done is better than perfect.

Charge

Anyone who thinks that Virgo demands perfection and good results only from other people is wrong. Self-demand is a trademark of this sign, which can demand from itself results that are impossible to achieve, even if idealized with full force. This behavior can bring moments of suffering and a feeling of powerlessness in the face of the goals set. The malleability is the best ingredient to deal with the frustration and low self-esteem derived from the exaggerated charge.

Stubbornness

Who hasn’t heard that Virgo is a sign that doesn’t give up? In a way, this can happen quite often, especially in natives who have strong placements of earth element in their map. Sticking to certain points of view and not accepting divergent opinions makes Virgo often sin due to excess stubbornness, which can end up interfering with the fluidity of affective relationships and even professional processes.

stiffness

Earth is an element that, when in excess, can generate extreme rigidity in the signs it takes care of. Virgo is not left out of this one! Even being a mutable sign, you can end up getting too attached to ideals and conventions that, with flexibility, would be much more constructive. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the need to keep everything under control. After all, control is an illusion supported by our mental field that can create various limitations and extremely rigid behaviors.

light side

Connection with nature

Virgo is the sign that represents Mother Nature herself, as it is the essence of the earth element. Therefore, it is very connected with plants and all living organisms on the planet. This connection brings, to native Virgos, very potent creative abilities, as well as natural gifts for crafts, cooking and gardening. Realizing this connection is interesting to create moments of grounding and harmony with nature, in order to dribble the rigidity and stubbornness that can knock on the door.

Practicality

No bullshit: this is how Virgo is when he needs to solve any kind of situation. Problems, for this sign, can seem much smaller when their practical vision is at stake. If it takes a fresh look at a certain circumstance that seems difficult or laborious, Virgo attributes can bring it along with a good dose of security and assertiveness. Know that with the Sun in Virgo, all signs can get a taste of this quality throughout the month!

Nutrition

The earth nourishes all living beings with what they need and, as a reflection of this natural connection, Virgo is a sign that goes to great lengths to nourish everyone around it. This nourishment can be literal, as there is an intrinsic connection with food and the desire to see loved ones fed and healthy. However, it can be quite symbolic, alluding to the encouragement and protection that Virgo gives to those she loves without measuring efforts.

Organization

This is one of the most famous attributes of Virgo, a sign known for its taste for organization. What few know is that this applies not only to the environment, but also to health, relationships and work. This Virgo quality allows you to have a fluid routine, making room for self-care and the best use of time. Thus, it is possible to devote more attention to all areas of life — a great Virgo lesson for the entire zodiac.