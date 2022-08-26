The size of the fiscal 2023 hole – 08/25/2022 – Nelson Barbosa

Next week, we will have two important data.

On the one hand, we will know the growth of the economy in the second quarter, which Ibre FGV estimates to have been 1.1% against the previous period, seasonally adjusted.

On the other hand, the government will send its 2023 annual budget bill (PLOA) to Congress, probably with several promises of spending or exemptions without provision in current legislation. Today I will address the size of the 2023 fiscal hole.

This week my colleagues at FGV, Manoel Pires and Bráulio Borges, published an estimate of how much the government may have to spend more and receive less in 2023, in relation to the most recent official forecasts. The account reached R$ 430 billion, divided into four parts.

In primary spending, an additional R$ 120 billion would be needed for three things: maintaining the Auxílio Brasil budget at an amount equivalent to the benefit of R$ 600/month (R$ 60 billion), granting readjustments to civil servants (R$ 20 billion) and recover spending on investment, health, education, and other things (R$ 40 billion).

On the revenue side, there would be a “loss” of R$ 86 billion with: maintenance of the IPI exemption (R$ 14 billion), readjustment of the IRPF table (R$ 10 billion) and normalization of the collection linked to oil (R$ 62 billion).

I pause to say that, if there is also a continuation of the PIS/Cofins exemption on fuels (R$ 53 billion), which is very likely, the potential loss of revenue in relation to the latest government forecasts rises to R$ 139 billion in 2023.

The third fiscal risk, of up to BRL 144 billion, comes from the possible determination, by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), that the government stop delaying precatories (BRL 57 billion) and compensate the States for the reduction of ICMS on fuel and other items (R$ 87 billion). But normally the STF modulates its decision in several years.

Finally, Manoel and Bráulio also added BRL 77 billion to the 2023 fiscal hole, due to the increase in real interest paid by the Treasury (BRL 52 billion) and the interruption of payment of debts of some states with the Union (BRL 25 billion ).

Putting the four components together, the worsening of the federal government’s financial result in relation to the last official scenario would reach R$ 427 billion. If we add the maintenance of zero PIS-Cofins on fuel, the value goes to BRL 480 billion, 4.8% of GDP forecast in 2023.

Like any scenario, the estimate made by Manoel and Bráulio may or may not happen. The events of recent years have shown how volatile the Union budget is, especially in a right-wing government during elections.

Despite the uncertainty, the election campaign is already indicating some things. Considering the election of a progressive government, my account (which does not represent the evaluation of any campaign) is that it would be necessary to increase spending by at least R$ 220 billion above what is foreseen by the current expenditure ceiling.

For what? To avoid a sudden stop in income transfers to the poorest (R$ 60 billion), readjust civil servants’ salaries and resume competitions (R$ 20 billion), recover investment and social spending (R$ 40 billion) and begin to resolve the imbroglio left by Bolsonaro in the ICMS and in the federal precatories (R$ 100 billion).

In addition to the space for more primary spending, it will also be necessary to reduce the primary revenue forecast by at least R$ 140 billion to avoid a “tariff” at the turn of the year, correct the IRPF table and adapt the fiscal scenario to a lower income than Petroleum.

Adding the two together, we will have an additional primary deficit of R$360 billion in relation to official projections, a value close to the “overdraft” of 3.2% of GDP that Temer requested and obtained in 2016.