These diseases give the right to retirement, but few know

Taxpayers of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can retire in different ways, as there are several groups where workers can fit. One of these ways is to ask for the benefit when you discover some serious illness. The complete list defines what they are and how to guarantee access to disability retirement.

In some cases, it is not necessary to comply with the famous grace period. This is a way of supporting professionals when a situation arises. unexpected harms the person’s health and, consequently, can cause the family budget to take a considerable hit.

Illnesses that give access to retirement

This model is called “retirement due to permanent disability” or disability, as it is better known by many Brazilians. As said, somewhat different from the others available and paid by the INSS, in the presence of any disease it is not necessary to comply with any grace period, given the seriousness of the situation.

In order to have this resource guaranteed, it is necessary to gather some documentation, such as exams and medical reports that must be able to prove the condition. Check below the list of diseases that are part of the list that give access to the permanent disability retirement of the institute.

Radiation contamination: workers can be contaminated and start to have complications that affect the organs or initiate other types of health problems that impair their permanence at work;

Liver diseases: liver disease is considered a serious disease because it causes intense and progressive changes, causing liver failure and inability for work activities;

for work activities; Paget’s disease: is a disease that affects the bones. The body becomes much more fragile, so the condition enters the access list for permanent disability retirement;

These are just a few examples. It is still possible to find: AIDS, severe heart disease, ankylosing spondyloarthrosis and several others. If the person is diagnosed with a serious illness, consultation is essential to seek the guarantee of rights, as well as the necessary attention to dedicate themselves to health care.