THIS registration is essential to receive the EXTRA quota of Emergency Aid: Understand!

Millions of Brazilians are experiencing financial difficulties because of the pandemic. Even so, it is important to remember that there are different social benefits that have been and are being made available precisely to these groups.

Therefore, below we are going to talk about a mandatory registration for practically all payments from the Federal Government. This is even useful for those who want to receive the amount that is still open from the Emergency Aid in 2022. Understand and learn more!

Emergency Aid 2022: Retroactive x Extension

First, it is important to make a basic differentiation. Many people are talking, in the wrong way, about a possible extension of Emergency Aid.

However, the Ministry of Citizenship itself has already stated that this will not happen. That is, the benefit that was paid during the pandemic in the amount of R$ 600 should not continue.

Still, there is an emphasis on the retroactive effect of Emergency Aid. In other words, approximately 1.2 million people are receiving the equivalent of R$ 2.8 billion that were outstanding from the Ministry of Citizenship.

Payment of the Emergency Aid extra in 2022

Another important point: do not confuse extra payment with an extra portion of the benefit. That is, the deposits that are taking place are compensatory and not an additional monthly fee.

But then why some families are still receiving Emergency Aid in 2022?

As stated earlier, this amount does not refer to an extension of the aid.

These amounts are being deposited due to the overthrow of a veto by the National Congress on a decision by Jair Bolsonaro. During the payment period, the president chose to pay the double quota only to single mothers who were heads of households.

However, many single parents ended up being unfairly left without the R$ 1,200 quota. Therefore, the MP was edited and the Federal Government is paying the retroactive payment of the first five installments of the benefit – from 2020.

Registration to receive Emergency Aid in 2022

Finally, many people are looking for what type of application they need to do to receive the retroactive amounts this year.

However, the main requirement of registration to receive retroactive Emergency Aid is the updated Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

That is, parents who received payments of R$ 600 in 2020 and have updated data proving that they are single parents can receive the amounts.

