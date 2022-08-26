Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince Detained at Miami Airport | nba

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was detained at Miami International Airport on Thursday as a fugitive from police. The 28-year-old NBA player was arrested with a warrant issued in the athlete’s home state of Texas. The official indictment of the case has not yet been released, but according to the Miami Herald, Prince would have been arrested after drugs were found inside his car in a Texas county.
Taurean Prince is arrested at Miami International Airport – Photo: David Berding/Getty Images
Taurean had just renewed with the Timberwolves for another two years on a contract worth approximately R$81 million (US$16 million). The Minnesota team issued a statement stating that it was aware of the allegations.
– We are, for now, in the process of seeking more information.
Taurean Prince played last season with the Timberwolves, but has played for a few teams in the American basketball league. He debuted his first three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and then moved on to the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. In his career, Prince averaged 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.