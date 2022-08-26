Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince Detained at Miami Airport | nba

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince Detained at Miami Airport | nba 4 Views

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was detained at Miami International Airport on Thursday as a fugitive from police. The 28-year-old NBA player was arrested with a warrant issued in the athlete’s home state of Texas. The official indictment of the case has not yet been released, but according to the Miami Herald, Prince would have been arrested after drugs were found inside his car in a Texas county.

Taurean Prince is arrested at Miami International Airport – Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

Taurean had just renewed with the Timberwolves for another two years on a contract worth approximately R$81 million (US$16 million). The Minnesota team issued a statement stating that it was aware of the allegations.

– We are, for now, in the process of seeking more information.

Taurean Prince played last season with the Timberwolves, but has played for a few teams in the American basketball league. He debuted his first three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and then moved on to the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. In his career, Prince averaged 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Globo signs agreement with CBF to broadcast the Copa do Brasil from 2023 to 2026 | sport business

Globo closed an agreement with CBF to broadcast the Copa do Brasil from 2023 to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved