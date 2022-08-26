Tite says he will not visit Bolsonaro after the World Cup: ‘Neither winning nor losing’

Bruno Furtado – MG Super Esportes João Vitor Marques – MG Super Sports Tiago Mattar – MG Super Sports

posted on 8/25/2022 12:35 pm / updated on 8/25/2022 12:36 pm



(credit: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)

The political use of the Brazilian team is centenary. At least since Epitácio Pessoa, president who “requested” the non-conscription of blacks in 1921, the national team is one of the symbols that rulers of different positions try to appropriate. Against the grain of history, coach Tite chooses silence and tries to get away from that environment. Therefore, he guaranteed: he will not visit Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia either on the way or on the way back from the Qatar World Cup.

The political use of the Brazilian team is centenary. At least since Epitácio Pessoa, president who “requested” the non-conscription of blacks in 1921, the national team is one of the symbols that rulers of different positions try to appropriate. Against the grain of history, coach Tite chooses silence and tries to get away from that environment. Therefore, he guaranteed: he will not visit Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia either on the way or on the way back from the Qatar World Cup.

The coach had adopted the same stance on the eve of the World Cup in Russia in 2018, when Michel Temer was president. Over the years in charge of the Seleção, Tite has avoided taking a political stand and tends to “escape” questions on the subject.

“I see the Brazilian team as a cultural and sporting heritage. I was educated through sport. I put a story, now, speaking to you, not to be a hero of something, but not to dramatize myself. Just to make some connections that we think is important, that in the lives of people who are listening to us, they have this condition to also have this process: educate through sport”, he said, when asked about the political issues involving the Selection.

“Competitive with loyalty, overcoming, seeking to win – not at any cost. Discipline, sport gives you. I was raised that way. My father raised me that way. I am the son of an Italian who spoke very little to me. with my father through sports. It’s such a beautiful thing. It transcends. I want to strengthen people who think this way and understand that this is the channel of communication for sports. This is the Brazilian national team spokesperson. That’s what I owe strengthen,” he said.

If he wins in Qatar and doesn’t go to Brasília, Tite will break a tradition that began in 1958, when the Seleção won the World Cup for the first time and took the cup won in Sweden to then president João Goulart. The scene was repeated in the other four times that Brazil won the World Cup.