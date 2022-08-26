Top prices? Oversupply, war and cooling China lower pulp and ore price expectations

A possible drop in the prices of commodities such as pulp, paper, steel and ore started to appear, more and more, in the scenario of analysts, creating expectations about the future behavior of quotations and the impact on publicly traded companies.

In the case of paper and cellulose, there are more indications that point to an imminent drop in prices, while in the steel and iron ore sector, there are doubts about the real capacity of China to consume these products.

The decrease in economic activity in Europe, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, and a timid growth in China’s consumption of pulp and paper put the sector under pressure. In addition, there is an expected increase in pulp supply in the coming months.

There are signs of improvement in the supply chain, after a long period of facing logistical bottlenecks resulting from the pandemic. This should free up large stocks of pulp in 2023, enough to replenish the storage of the product, which has been in decline in recent times.

In addition, two major projects in the sector, one by Arauco (Projeto Mapa) and the other by UPM in Uruguay, will start operating after experiencing delays in construction, creating new opportunities for the supply of pulp in the market.

BBI assesses an excess supply of pulp of around 1.1 million tons in 2023 and approximately 2.1 million tons in 2024. BofA reported that investors are concerned with an increase in supply in the sector.

Thus, a series of bets on the reduction of prices in the short term for paper and cellulose began to be drawn.

In the case of pulp, which reached US$ 790/t, Bradesco BBI now estimates, for 2023, a drop to US$ 610/t and in 2024, a reduction to US$ 500/t. As for krafliner paper (used for packaging), the institution sees a retraction of around US$ 200 in its current price over the next 12 to 18 months.

Consumption expectations in China

With regard to steel and iron ore, the issue is closely related to the consumption of products in China and the production of steel in the Asian country.

Chinese market demand has been a great thermometer for measuring the global direction of the sector and the announcement on Thursday (25) of additional stimulus to China’s economy of US$ 146 billion has yet to reach its practical effects.

The average iron ore price estimated by Itaú BBA, which was US$ 115/t for 2022, has dropped to US$ 90/t for 2023. The institution reports that iron ore prices are currently, on average, US$ $107/t, against $140/t in the first half. In addition, the bank expects a 10% to 15% drop in domestic steel prices for next year.

According to BofA, investors consulted by the bank believe that the maintenance of the iron ore price above US$ 100/t is mainly related to supply, as the production figures of the sector’s giants in the first half were 1 million/t less than than in the first half of last year.

The significant decline in steel production in China is pointed out by the BBA as the main cause of lower global iron ore prices.

BofA said investors have expressed concern about deteriorating property markets in China, which account for 30-35% of steel demand in that country.

The market considers that the resources released by the government so far are insufficient to complete all projects, and there is no prospect of receiving a full contribution.

Meanwhile, Chinese steelmakers have increased their iron ore consumption over the past two months, according to MySteel data, indicating increased steel production. But current iron ore inventories at mills are at 20 days of consumption, well below the historical average of 27 days.

Target price changes and recommendation

In the midst of the foreseeable drop in pulp and paper prices, BBI adjusted Suzano’s target price (SUZB3), from R$80/share to R$56/share.

In addition, it reclassified the company from outperform to underperform. For Klabin (KLBN11), the bank changed the outperform recommendation to neutral, with a target price lowered to R$27/share (the previous value was R$37/share).

In the steel and iron ore sector, BBA maintained its outperform recommendation for Gerdau (GGBR4), Usiminas (USIM5) and CSN (CSNA3). Regarding the target price, the values ​​were also maintained, but the price is the same for 2023 given the scenario.

In the case of Gerdau, the target price is R$ R$ 34/share; for Usiminas, the target price remains at R$ 15/share; and, finally, for CSN, the target price is R$ 17/share.

