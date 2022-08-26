TSE determines that voters must hand over their cell phones to the polling station before voting at the electronic voting machine

This Thursday, the 25th, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) unanimously decided that the voter must hand over their own cell phone to a receiving table before heading to voting booth. No other electronic device will be allowed when voting, not even kept in your pocket. The measure aims to ensure that the secrecy of the vote is violated on October 2nd. In order to comply with the decision, the TSE ministers informed that metal detectors may be used, if they are identified as necessary by the electoral judge of the voting section. “The reception desk can still retain cell phone devices and the like, in accordance with the express legislative prohibition on the use of such devices in the voting booth (…) in polling stations where there are signs of coercion by voters, portable metal detectors to indicate to prevent the use of electronic equipment in the booth, portable metal detectors may be used to prevent the use of electronic equipment in the voting booth”, said Minister Sergio Banhos, rapporteur of the case.

President of the Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes highlighted, in his vote, the concern with the illicit use of the devices. “We are very concerned about the illicit use of cell phones on polling day, because the secrecy of the vote is compromised,” he said. The magistrate added that “entry, entry with cell phones into the voting booth is illegal”, an “electoral crime”. “Minister Ricardo Lewandowski reminded that there was flexibility for him to enter, as long as he was off, as long as he was in his pocket. We realized that this is unsatisfactory, since the clerk cannot enter the booth which is unavoidable to know whether or not the person turned on the cell phone”, he continued. Moraes also listed hypothetical scenarios in which cell phones could be misused, such as in regions dominated by militias, where groups can demand videos to prove who the voter voted for, in addition to recordings to show false problems with electronic voting machines.

The answer given by the TSE was provoked by a questioning by the União Brasil party, which recalled a ruling by the Court this year that provided that voters could go to the voting booth with the devices turned off and without handling them during voting. Faced with the negative, a new resolution must be approved by the TSE, making it clear the ban on carrying devices during the vote. The court also informed that a reception desk will be responsible for keeping the cell phones until the voter finishes the process. In case of refusal to deliver the electronic device, the election judge of the section must be notified and the Military police call.