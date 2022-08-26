TV director accuses ex-Globo of rape: ‘and filmed me without authorization’

support the 247

247 – TV director Ella* (fictitious name at her request, according to the Universa column) said she was a victim of rape by actor Gustavo Novaes, 49, ex-Globo and ex-Record. “Friend, you were raped.” “No, I didn’t,” the director reacted when asked by a friend about sexual violence.

“It’s very difficult to understand. I can’t even say [que foi estuprada]. The word is ugly, it hurts. I had the video, but I didn’t believe what I saw. It was not possible for someone to be able to do that, someone I welcomed into my house,” Ella said.

The director found the video by touching the actor’s cell phone, deleted it from the device and sent it to herself via WhatsApp.

According to the images, Gustavo walked to a room. Then comes the sexual act and she speaks some incomprehensible words. Ella claims that she was drunk and doesn’t remember what she said, nor the intercourse.

The Public Ministry said it was in favor of an investigation into the crime of rape of a vulnerable person and an analysis of the video.

According to the legislation, the term “vulnerable” refers to the person’s lack of awareness of the act, when he is unable to agree or refuse sexual contact, according to the law. Crime against vulnerable people can happen in situations where the victim is drunk or doped, when he is under 14 years old or has a mental disability.

Other side

Lawyer João Bernardo Kappen stated that the director agreed to the recording of the video and the sexual relationship. “The video presented was not submitted to the forensic examination, which would find that the two, while they were having a sexual relationship, talked, and she had given her consent to the video,” he said.

According to Bernardo Kappen, “it was the current lawyer who convinced her that she was raped”. “Because she says that the testimony was consensual, she does not say it in court testimony, the lawyer is the one who comes up with this thesis that neither she [a vítima] confirms it”.

