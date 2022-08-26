TV director accuses ex-Globo of rape: ‘and filmed me without authorization’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 5 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on TV director accuses ex-Globo of rape: ‘and filmed me without authorization’ 5 Views

“Friend, you were raped.” “No, I wasn’t”, the director reacted when asked by a friend about sexual violence.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Record TV Rio’s Venomous discovers resignation after returning from vacation

Journalist and broadcaster Ana Paula Portuguesa, who presented “A Hora da Venenosa” on Record TV …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved