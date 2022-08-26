TV director accuses ex-Globo of raping her and filming act

“Friend, you were raped.” “No, I didn’t.” Ella’s* first reaction when asked by a friend about the sexual violence she suffered was to deny it. Even though she has a video on her cell phone, recorded in the early hours of January 31, 2019, in which she appears to be penetrated by actor Gustavo Novaes, 49 — with whom she had already had a brief relationship. Gustavo, who has participated in soap operas on Globo and Record, in addition to films and series, went to Ella’s house when she was drunk and, according to the victim’s report, filmed her without consent. This recording, which the director showed to her friend and to which universe had access, indicated sexual violence. She found the video by touching the actor’s cell phone, deleted it from the device and sent it to herself via WhatsApp.

In the images, Gustavo appears standing, walking to a room. Then come the scenes of a woman lying on her stomach, inert. He penetrates her, and she mumbles some words, incomprehensible. Ella claims that she was completely intoxicated and doesn’t remember what she said. She doesn’t even remember the intercourse, which she only knew happened because of the video. Lapses of memory, guilt and shame, she says, stopped her from accepting that she had been a victim of rape. The case took place in Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s very difficult to understand. I can’t even say [que foi estuprada]. The word is ugly, it hurts. I had the video, but I didn’t believe what I saw. It was not possible for someone to be able to do that, someone I received in my house”, she says, in conversation with universe by video call.

The actor denies the allegations and says there was consent for both the recording and the sexual act (read more below).

“At the police station, I was only able to report what happened”

Ella worked at a TV station —which will not be specified at the request of the victim—when she met Gustavo. The two dated for a month and a half, she says. After a while, about to travel to Los Angeles where she would take a course, she had a farewell party at a bar. When he arrived home, drunk, he insisted, through messages, to find her.

“I don’t remember much, flashes of memory come to me. He went to my house and I know I woke up with his cell phone in my bed. I asked him why and he said he played music for me to sleep. I thought it was strange. he starts filming me half-naked, while he was getting food, only with a flash. This made me start to suspect. I wanted to delete this video made with flash, but I found the other one. My reaction at the time was to send it to me by WhatsApp and erase from his device.” The video in which intimate scenes appear made Ella look for a police station to report him.

In exchange for messages, to which the reporter had access, the director reiterates in the conversation that she did not authorize it to be filmed by him. Gustavo replies: “Okay? Sorry for recording.” He further claims that he had filmed it for the two to see the footage together. At one point, he calls her “crazy” and says, “Stop bringing trouble to your life.”

After a friend insisted that she go to the police station, Ella decided to report him. To the police, she says that she was only able to report what happened, without pointing out crimes that would have occurred. Until then, the case was treated as a crime of unauthorized registration of sexual intimacy.

Throughout the complaint process, says the director, there was also the elaboration that she had been a victim of rape of a vulnerable person – when the person has no discernment about the act, is not able to consent or offer resistance to sexual contact, according to the law. This can happen in situations where the victim is drunk or drugged, when they are under 14 or have a mental disability.

“I didn’t even realize that I had been abused and I didn’t want to say yes, I went. Because if I did I would be sure it happened. I was in therapy and didn’t say the word [estupro]. He said that ‘that thing happened’. Until my therapist asked me: ‘If I were a friend of yours in this video, what would you say to her?’. And I replied that I would say she was raped,” says Ella.

Coercion by broadcaster to withdraw complaint

At the station where she worked, Ella says she was approached by a professional in a leadership position asking her to withdraw the complaint against Gustavo. “He said he wasn’t supposed to let Gustavo be arrested or let the network know about the story.”

Days later, the director was summoned to go to the police station for the third time, after the actor had already given his statement, and months after filing a complaint. It was only then that the video was seen by law enforcement authorities. “The delegate watched the video in front of me, and I had that in my head that I couldn’t let Gustavo be arrested. At the time, scared, I stated that the sex had been consented. She even questioned, saying that I was unconscious, I replied that it was just a nap.”

In the statement registered at Deam (Delegation Specialized in Assistance to Women) in December 2019 and signed by the clerk Ellen de Mattos, it is stated that Ella wanted to clarify “that she never felt like a victim of rape”, followed by an addendum from the police authority: “despite the video shows the author having sex with the apparently unconscious deponent”.

“No one prepares you to be raped, no one says you have to look for a lawyer to accompany you to the police station, to explain exactly what the crime is and the complaint you have to make”, says Ella to universe. “And it’s also the fault, for a long time I thought that somehow I could have done something, I could have woken up, I questioned why that happened, I didn’t accept it. It’s still shameful to admit it.”

The most recent step in the process was a request from the Public Ministry, signed by prosecutor Érika Prado Alves Schittini, for an investigation into the crime of rape of a vulnerable person and for the video to be examined. Thus, if there are indications, this crime will have to be included in the process.

“The victim’s word must have credibility”, points out Ella’s lawyer, Priscila Pamela dos Santos. “We have gathered evidence that demonstrates a crime of rape of a vulnerable person, whether for alcohol or for being asleep. I asked to include this in the complaint, I indicated three witnesses, among them the neighbor who was there, who she asked not to leave because she didn’t want to to be alone with Gustavo and because I was very drunk.”

“When I was contacted by Ella, I found her weakened, ill and crying out for legal support. She told me that she had been a victim of rape, but that she still did not feel safe to face that situation. She was afraid of being discredited, after all, she blamed herself a lot. What I did was explain to her what the law understood as vulnerability and that it was exactly the condition she was subjected to at the time of the facts”, says the lawyer.

“If the level of alcohol is so high that the victim cannot remember what she experienced, it indicates precisely that she did not have the freedom to consent and that she was in a vulnerable situation. This understanding is fundamental for men and women to understand the limits of consent and sexual freedom.”

“Video forensics will show that there was consent”, says defense

Actor Gustavo Novaes was approached by the report of universe and sent the contact of his lawyer, João Bernardo Kappen, who denies all of Ella’s accusations and says that there was consent both for the recording of the video and for the sexual act.

“The video presented was not submitted to the expert examination, which would find that the two, while they were having a sexual relationship, talked, and she had given her consent to the video”, says the lawyer, who also says that the video is longer than the one presented. . In the images, it is impossible to understand what Ella is babbling.

Now, with the MP’s manifestation to carry out investigations related to the crime of rape of a vulnerable person, the recording will be analyzed by experts. “Forensics will show that, in the conversation that the two had while having sexual intercourse, she gave consent to the relationship, regardless of whether she was drunk.”

João Bernardo Kappen also states that “it was the current lawyer who convinced her that she was raped”. “Because she says that the testimony was consensual, she does not say it in court testimony, the lawyer is the one who comes up with this thesis that neither she [a vítima] confirms it.”

How to get help in sexual violence cases

Rape victims can seek referral hospitals for sexual violence care, to take medication to prevent STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), have psychological care and legally terminate the pregnancy.

It is also possible to get guidance by calling 180, the Federal Government’s Women’s Assistance Center. It is anonymous and works nationwide and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free. The service receives complaints, gives guidance to specialists to be contacted and makes referrals to protection services and psychological assistance. Contact can also be made by WhatsApp at number (61) 99656-5008.

It is recommended, if possible, that the victim file a police report at a women’s police station, if there is such a specialty in the region. If not, registration can be done at a common police station. Even if he cannot recall the facts or point to a possible aggressor, the same man may have claimed other victims. The occurrence record opens the possibility to investigate, gather evidence and can help the authorities to identify the author of the crime.

*Name artistic. At the victim’s request, real name and surname were withheld.