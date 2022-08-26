Two critically acclaimed games on Steam are available today with Xbox Game Pass – August 25

Almost every working day games enter Xbox Game Pass, have you noticed that? And it is mainly on Thursdays that they also tend to be present. This time, we have two games that have just been released on Microsoft’s “Netflix of Games”.

We received two other additions to Xbox Game Pass today, with one available for console and PC and one available for PC only. The best news? Both have review scores “overwhelmingly positive” on Steam!

Here are some more details about both games, which you can start playing right now.

Exapunks (PC)

The year is 1997. You used to be a hacker, but now you have the phage. You made a deal: one hack, one dose. There’s nothing left to lose… except your life.

You can get Exapunks from this Microsoft Store link.

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console, PC)

Echo of Starsong is a visual novel style adventure game. Eda, a girl who can hear mysterious sound waves known as starong, crosses paths with a young man in search of his source. Together, they venture into the heart of space to unravel an ancient myth.

You can get Echo of Starsong from this Microsoft Store link.

And that’s it for now, but let’s stay tuned that Microsoft has a presence at Gamescom today, so it’s possible that more news will emerge as the day goes on.