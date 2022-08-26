Ukraine wants international court to try Putin in 2023 | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine wants an international tribunal to be set up next year to try Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for the invasion of his country, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Thursday.

“It is the only option to quickly bring to account the criminals who started the war against Ukraine. The best, the fastest and the most effective,” Andrii Smirnov, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, said in an interview with AFP news agency. .

Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, causing tens of thousands of deaths, millions of refugees and displaced persons, and a level of mass destruction.

This special international court would be responsible for judging the “crime of aggression” committed by Moscow against Ukraine, since the International Criminal Court (ICC) is not competent for this type of accusation. This Court hears cases such as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The “crime of aggression” is similar to the notion of “crime against peace” used in the Nuremberg and Tokyo trials at the end of World War II. But as neither Russia nor Ukraine ratified the Rome statute that established this crime in 2010, the ICC cannot act.

A lawyer by training, Smirnov guarantees that he had the idea for this special court since February 25, the day after the invasion began.

The idea is that this court will try the political leaders, with President Vladimir Putin at the helm, and the Russian military commanders who launched the war, he said.

Ukraine is aware that the perpetrators in question will be absent from the trial, but the court will have to exist “to call a criminal a criminal and who cannot move around the civilized world,” Smirnov said.

A court with ‘authority’

Nearly 600 suspects of crimes of aggression, including “senior military officers, politicians and propaganda agents”, have been identified, Ukraine’s attorney general, Iryna Venediktova, later sacked, said in May.

The texts for the creation of the court are already ready, guarantees Smirnov.

It is an international treaty that any State can sign and ratify, recognizing the jurisdiction of the court in its territory and allowing the detention of convicts in its territory.

Without naming them, Andrii Smirnov predicts the signatures of the first countries before the end of the year and talks about negotiations with “various European international partners who are willing to host the court in their territory”.

“We fully understand that the decisions of this court should not be the subject of speculation, we want them to have authority”, he says.

The statement responds to criticism received after the life imprisonment in May of a Russian soldier for the death of a civilian after just five days of trial, a rush that jurists and experts say has damaged the country’s image.

While negotiations are quick with Ukraine’s closest partners such as Poland or the Baltic countries, others such as Germany or France are more restrained and see this process as essentially “symbolic”.

“Some countries, while recognizing the aggression against Ukraine, try to leave a small door open to negotiate with Vladimir Putin,” lamented Smirnov.

The European Parliament has already appealed on 19 May to a resolution to create this court.