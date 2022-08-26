Unprecedented case: man tests positive for monkeypox, Covid and HIV

A 36-year-old Italian man is the first in the world to contract monkeypox, Covid-19 and HIV at the same time. The case was reported by scientists at the University of Catania, Italy, and published in the Journal of Infection.

The diagnosis occurred after the patient returned from a trip to Spain. He said he had unprotected sex with men and only discovered he had the HIV virus during his hospitalization for Covid and monkeypox – it was not possible to determine when he contracted HIV; he had already taken a test for the virus in September 2021, which came back negative.

HIV test. Illustrative image: PENpics Studio/Shutterstock

Among the symptoms reported by the patient and the medical team who attended him were headache, sore throat, fever, fatigue and swelling in the lymph nodes (glands). “In the afternoon of the same day, a rash began to develop on his left arm,” the doctors added, stating that the rashes (blisters), characteristic of monkey pox, appeared on the face, hands, feet and perianal region. . During medical care, with tests, the infection by Covid was also discovered – the BA.5.1 subline of Ômicron was identified.

The boy also contracted syphilis in 2019, but treated the disease. This is even the second time he has contracted coronavirus. He was immunized with both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to doctors, the symptoms of Covid and monkeypox regressed after five days. The patient is doing well, but he had to isolate himself for some time, mainly because the tests remained positive for the virus.

“Note that the oropharyngeal swab of monkeypox was still positive after 20 days, suggesting that these individuals may still be contagious for several days after clinical remission,” the scientists said in the paper. The man was released after the determined period, he also started treatment for HIV.

“This case highlights how the symptoms of monkeypox and COVID-19 can overlap and corroborates how in case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to making the correct diagnosis. The SARS-CoV-2 subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are currently responsible for more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 per day worldwide. Therefore, clinicians should be aware of the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 and monkeypox virus co-infection, particularly in individuals with a recent history of travel to areas of monkeypox outbreaks,” they concluded.

For specialists, the fact that the patient was immunosuppressed may have contributed to the simultaneous infection. However, as only this case has been reported so far, there is “not enough evidence to support that this combination could worsen the patient’s condition.”

