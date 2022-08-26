US futures fall ahead of Powell in Jackson Hole; US inflation and more market affairs today

The stock markets of the Asian continent ended the session in the positive field for the most part, while the futures indices of the United States and European stock exchanges retreated this Friday morning (26), in a week marked by caution awaiting the speech of the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, in Jackson Hole.

Investors are seeking more information on the central bank’s path of monetary tightening as it tries to contain the worst inflation in 40 years, and whether policymakers can cut rates when the current bullish cycle ends.

The day before, several Fed directors spoke at the event, but did not commit to the size of the interest rate hike they will approve at their September 20-21 meeting. The speeches of the authorities converge to raise and maintain high borrowing costs until inflation recedes definitively.

In indicators, at 9:30 am, one of the Fed’s favorite indicators will be released: the personal consumption price index (PCE), for the month of July. The Refinitiv consensus points to a monthly increase of 0.3% compared to June and an increase of 4.7% on an annual basis.

In Europe, investors also resonate with the latest increase in the UK’s energy price ceiling. The country is already facing a historic cost-of-living crisis and the situation is expected to deteriorate further in 2023, according to energy regulator Ofgem.

Here, after the release of the IPCA-15 last Wednesday (24), another inflation index will be released, the producer price index. At 9:30 am, data on foreign investment in the country will be reported.

On the political front, free electoral propaganda began on radio and television. In addition, the presidential candidate Simone Tebet participates in a Saturday in the Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate lower on Friday (26) after high the day before, with investors awaiting the speech of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole.

Investors are awaiting further information on the pace of monetary tightening from the Fed, with many expecting Powell to reiterate the central bank’s pledge to slow inflation by raising interest rates. Opinions are divided on whether the Fed will raise rates by 0.5 or 0.75 percentage points at its next monetary policy meeting in September.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.20%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.29%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.40%

Asia

Most Asian markets closed higher, with the exception of China’s Shanghai index, with market participants also awaiting a presentation by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole.

Hong Kong shares rose, buoyed by news of possible progress in talks between China and the United States to strike an audit deal.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.31%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.57%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +1.01%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.79%

Europe

European markets operate in no clear direction, with attention focused on the Fed Chairman’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, as well as UK energy regulator Ofgem announcing its latest increase in the country’s energy price cap. , offering a grim look at the path of the deepening cost-of-living crisis and the outlook for inflation in the UK.

Ofgem said from 1 October its price cap will increase by 80% to £3,549 ($4,189.64) a year from its current level of £1,971 as a result of a continued rise in wholesale gas prices. .

The UK has been facing a historic cost-of-living crisis, the regulator warned that the situation would deteriorate further in 2023 and declined to offer estimates for further increases in January.

Investors from the bloc are also awaiting a German consumer sentiment reading for September, along with French and Italian consumer confidence data for August.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.20%

DAX (Germany), +0.11%

CAC 40 (France), +0.02%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.15%

commodities

Oil prices have advanced on signs of improving demand for the commodity, but the rise is limited as investors await clues from the US Federal Reserve chairman on the prospects of interest rate hikes in a speech in Jackson Hole.

WTI Oil, +0.83%, at $93.29 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.81%, at $100.14 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 3.01% to 735.00 yuan, equivalent to US$107.11

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.27% to $21,425.57 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a presentation on Friday, the second day of the symposium in Jackson Hole, and his speech has the potential to change the mood of the market.

Powell’s speech also coincides with the release of one of the Fed’s favorite indicators: the personal consumption price index (PCE), for the month of July. Currently, this index accumulates a high of 6.8% in 12 months, well above the inflation target in the United States, which is 2%.

Brazil

8 am: INCC-M

9 am: July producer price index

9:00 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, gives a lecture at the event promoted by 1618 Investimentos

9:30 am: Current account for May, Refinitiv consensus points to deficit of US$ 1.082 billion

9:30 am: Foreign direct investment

10:30 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, gives a lecture at the Middle Class Association – ACLAME

1 pm: Guedes has lunch meeting with agribusiness entrepreneurs from Rio Grande do Sul

3:00 pm: Campos Neto has a meeting with directors of financial institutions (closed to the press)

20:30: Simone Tebet participates in the interview at Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo

USA

9:30 am: July PCE price index, Refinitiv consensus points to 0.3% month-on-month rise and 4.7% year-on-year rise

9:30 am: Wholesale stocks

11:00 am: Jerome Powell, Fed chairman, delivers speech at Jackson Hole

11 am Michigan Consumer Confidence August

11am: Michigan Business Conditions Survey

3pm: Baker Hughes rig count

3. Lula recognizes cases of corruption at Petrobras, but accuses Lava Jato of entering politics

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) acknowledged, last Thursday, the existence of cases of corruption during his government (2003-2010), but he again criticized the work carried out by Operation Car Wash in the investigation of crimes committed in the scope of Petrobras.

“You can’t say there was no corruption if people confessed,” he said. The PT was the third candidate for the Palácio do Planalto in these elections to be scrutinized by the “Jornal Nacional”, on TV Globo.

Bolsonaro’s turn and victory in the polls is clear, says Chamber president

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, yesterday defended Bolsonaro’s re-election and said that he will seek, within the spending ceiling, ways to guarantee Brazil Aid at R$ 600 also in 2023. the victory and turnaround of Jair Messias Bolsonaro”, he said. Lira made a long speech at the launch of his electoral committee in Maceió in which he defended Bolsonaro, the “secret budget” and his management in the presidency of the Chamber, reports Valor.

Election advertising on radio and television starts today

Candidates for the positions of president, governor, senator, federal deputy, state deputy and district deputy begin today (26) to present their proposals to voters, during free electoral propaganda on radio and open television.

Electoral campaign starts on TV and radio: what is the weight of traditional media on the results of the polls?

Minister Maria Thereza takes office in the presidency of the STJ

Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura took office today (25) as the presidency of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The vice-presidency will be exercised by the minister Og Fernandes.

In her inaugural speech, the president defended the dialogue between the Powers, the protection of human rights and democracy in the country.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (25), Brazil recorded 197 deaths and 21,398 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 150, a reduction of 31% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 15,108, which represents a decrease of 35% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,974,408, equivalent to 79.12% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,629,980 people, which represents 84.08% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,067,963 people, or 47.51% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) approved a share buyback program, which will come into effect as of this Thursday (25), authorizing the acquisition of up to 75 million preferred shares of its own issue, without reducing the value of the capital stock, to holding in treasury, cancellation or replacement on the market.

The acquisitions, if made, will take place on the stock exchange, in the period from 08.25.2022 to 02.24.2024, at market value.

Prio, ex-PetroRio (PRIO3), announced this Thursday (25) that production has resumed at Campo de Frade, in the Campos Basin.

Production had been suspended on 15 August due to a breakdown in the FPSO’s inert gas line.

Raízen’s Board of Directors (RAIZ4) approved the 8th issue of debentures, in the amount of R$ 2 billion.

The funds will be fully and exclusively destined to the company’s activities linked to agribusiness, in its capacity as a rural producer, thus understood the operations, investments and financing needs related to the cultivation of sugarcane.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

