US inflation: core PCE up 0.1% in July, below expectations

The core PCE (consumer spending price index) in the United States rose 0.1% in July in the monthly comparison and 4.6% in the annual comparison, according to data released this Friday (26) by the US Department of Commerce.

As a result, the indicator decelerated in comparison with June (when it rose 0.6% on a monthly basis and 4.8% on an annual basis) and was below market expectations (which projected a monthly increase of 0.3% and an annual increase of 4.7%, according to Refinitiv).

Core PCE excludes food and energy prices, which are more volatile. Considering these prices, US consumer inflation (as measured by PCE) was -0.1% on a monthly basis and 6.3% on an annual basis. In other words, there was deflation in prices.

PCE’s 0.1% deflation was driven by energy prices, which fell 4.8%. The prices of goods also fell (-0.4%), and at the opposite end, services increased 0.1% and food prices, 1.3%.

In the annual comparison, the prices of goods rose 9.5% and the prices of services, 4.6%. Already food inflation increased 11.9% and energy, 34.4%.

Importance of PCE Core

The PCE core is closely monitored by the market as it is one of the main references of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) in its monetary policy decisions, to define the US base interest rate.

The US interest rate affects equity markets around the world, as there is a fear that higher-than-expected inflation will force the Fed to be more aggressive in the interest rate hike cycle, raising it higher than expected.

This would affect the profit projections and the present value of the companies, bringing down the stock exchanges. In addition, persistently high inflation can cause interest rates to remain at higher levels for longer than estimated, which would delay a recovery in the markets.

Jackson Hole

The release of the PCE core comes on the same day that investors around the world are also awaiting a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

The market will be attentive to information about the path of the monetary tightening cycle of the American Central Bank to contain inflation, not only from Powl but also from other monetary policy makers in the largest economy in the world.

